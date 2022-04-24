Europe

Iranian currency rates for April 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The Central Bank of
Iran (CBI) introduced the official charge of foreign currency echange on
April 24, Trend
studies referring to CBI.

According to the forex trade charge of the Central Bank of
Iran, 10 currencies have grown and 29 have decreased in value,
in comparison with April 21.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro
equals 45,358 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on April 24

Iranian rial on April 21

1 US greenback

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,933

54,837

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,859

44,358

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,396

4,452

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,688

4,769

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,095

6,131

1 Indian rupee

INR

549

551

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,170

137,536

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

22,389

22,590

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,686

32,879

1 Hong Kong greenback

HKD

5,353

5,355

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,232

1 Canadian greenback

CAD

33,010

33,623

1 New Zealand greenback

NZD

27,877

28,610

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,693

2,789

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,850

2,863

1 Russian ruble

RUB

543

511

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian greenback

AUD

30,424

31,309

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,701

1 Singapore greenback

SGD

30,634

30,806

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,413

49,199

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,312

1,255

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,295

34,400

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,929

8,911

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,460

6,544

100 Thai baths

THB

123,557

124,282

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,711

9,808

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,728

34,018

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,358

45,604

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,462

9,486

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,836

13,919

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,924

2,927

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

484

482

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,498

12,782

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,717

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

80,222

80,098

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,352

3,358

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,002

12,011

In Iran, the official trade charge is used for the import of
some important merchandise.

SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran
to the forex trade workplaces, the place the worth of 1 euro is
273,941 rials, and the worth of $1 is 253,623 rials.

NIMA is a system supposed for the sale of a sure share
of the overseas forex gained from export.

The value of 1 euro on this system is 266,175 rials, and the
value of $1 is 246,469 rials.

On the black market, $1 is price about 275,000-278,000 rials,
whereas 1 euro is price about 300,000-303,000 rials.

Follow the creator on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur





