Iranian currency rates for April 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The Central Bank of

Iran (CBI) introduced the official charge of foreign currency echange on

April 24, Trend

studies referring to CBI.

According to the forex trade charge of the Central Bank of

Iran, 10 currencies have grown and 29 have decreased in value,

in comparison with April 21.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro

equals 45,358 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on April 24 Iranian rial on April 21 1 US greenback USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,933 54,837 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,859 44,358 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,396 4,452 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,688 4,769 1 Danish krone DKK 6,095 6,131 1 Indian rupee INR 549 551 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,170 137,536 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 22,389 22,590 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,686 32,879 1 Hong Kong greenback HKD 5,353 5,355 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,232 1 Canadian greenback CAD 33,010 33,623 1 New Zealand greenback NZD 27,877 28,610 1 South African rand ZAR 2,693 2,789 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,850 2,863 1 Russian ruble RUB 543 511 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian greenback AUD 30,424 31,309 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,701 1 Singapore greenback SGD 30,634 30,806 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,413 49,199 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,312 1,255 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,295 34,400 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,929 8,911 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,460 6,544 100 Thai baths THB 123,557 124,282 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,711 9,808 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,728 34,018 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,358 45,604 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,462 9,486 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,836 13,919 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,924 2,927 1 Afghan afghani AFN 484 482 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,498 12,782 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,717 100 Philippine pesos PHP 80,222 80,098 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,352 3,358 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,002 12,011

In Iran, the official trade charge is used for the import of

some important merchandise.

SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran

to the forex trade workplaces, the place the worth of 1 euro is

273,941 rials, and the worth of $1 is 253,623 rials.

NIMA is a system supposed for the sale of a sure share

of the overseas forex gained from export.

The value of 1 euro on this system is 266,175 rials, and the

value of $1 is 246,469 rials.

On the black market, $1 is price about 275,000-278,000 rials,

whereas 1 euro is price about 300,000-303,000 rials.

—

