Iranian currency rates for April 24
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The Central Bank of
Iran (CBI) introduced the official charge of foreign currency echange on
April 24, Trend
studies referring to CBI.
According to the forex trade charge of the Central Bank of
Iran, 10 currencies have grown and 29 have decreased in value,
in comparison with April 21.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro
equals 45,358 rials.
|
Currency
|
Iranian rial on April 24
|
Iranian rial on April 21
|
1 US greenback
|
USD
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
53,933
|
54,837
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
43,859
|
44,358
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
4,396
|
4,452
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
4,688
|
4,769
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
6,095
|
6,131
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
549
|
551
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
137,170
|
137,536
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
22,389
|
22,590
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
32,686
|
32,879
|
1 Hong Kong greenback
|
HKD
|
5,353
|
5,355
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,234
|
109,232
|
1 Canadian greenback
|
CAD
|
33,010
|
33,623
|
1 New Zealand greenback
|
NZD
|
27,877
|
28,610
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,693
|
2,789
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
2,850
|
2,863
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
543
|
511
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
11,539
|
100 Iraq dinars
|
IQD
|
2,878
|
2,878
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
17
|
17
|
1 Australian greenback
|
AUD
|
30,424
|
31,309
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,201
|
11,200
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,703
|
111,701
|
1 Singapore greenback
|
SGD
|
30,634
|
30,806
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
49,413
|
49,199
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
1,312
|
1,255
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
23
|
23
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
34,295
|
34,400
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
8,929
|
8,911
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
6,460
|
6,544
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
123,557
|
124,282
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
9,711
|
9,808
|
1,000 South Korean wons
|
KRW
|
33,728
|
34,018
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,239
|
59,238
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
45,358
|
45,604
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
9,462
|
9,486
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
13,836
|
13,919
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,924
|
2,927
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
484
|
482
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
12,498
|
12,782
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,707
|
24,717
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
80,222
|
80,098
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
3,352
|
3,358
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
12,002
|
12,011
In Iran, the official trade charge is used for the import of
some important merchandise.
SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran
to the forex trade workplaces, the place the worth of 1 euro is
273,941 rials, and the worth of $1 is 253,623 rials.
NIMA is a system supposed for the sale of a sure share
of the overseas forex gained from export.
The value of 1 euro on this system is 266,175 rials, and the
value of $1 is 246,469 rials.
On the black market, $1 is price about 275,000-278,000 rials,
whereas 1 euro is price about 300,000-303,000 rials.
—
