Iranian currency rates for April 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The Central Bank of

Iran (CBI) has introduced the official fee of foreign exchange on

April 3, Trend

experiences referring to CBI.

According to the forex trade fee of the Central Bank of

Iran, 6 currencies have grown and 30 have decreased in value,

in comparison with March 31.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro

equals 46,404 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on April 3 Iranian rial on March 31 1 US greenback USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,083 55,232 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,360 45,484 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,482 4,539 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,815 4,897 1 Danish krone DKK 6,241 6,305 1 Indian rupee INR 553 555 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,829 138,203 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 22,887 22,989 100 Japanese yens JPY 34,284 34,444 1 Hong Kong greenback HKD 5,362 5,366 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,233 1 Canadian greenback CAD 33,552 33,601 1 New Zealand greenback NZD 29,087 29,299 1 South African rand ZAR 2,867 2,900 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,861 2,866 1 Russian ruble RUB 490 490 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian greenback AUD 31,468 31,531 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore greenback SGD 30,959 31,041 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,835 48,710 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,428 1,420 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,534 34,623 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,055 8,995 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,601 6,616 100 Thai baths THB 125,572 126,037 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,976 9,987 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,520 34,750 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,404 46,888 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,849 9,010 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,594 13,550 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,925 2,930 1 Afghan afghani AFN 475 475 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,902 12,884 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,708 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,395 80,829 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,236 3,242 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,006 12,022

In Iran, the official trade fee is used for the import of

some important merchandise.

SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran

to the forex trade places of work, the place the value of 1 euro is

281,170 rials, and the value of $1 is 254,484 rials.

NIMA is a system meant for the sale of a sure share

of the overseas forex gained from export.

The value of 1 euro on this system is 266,795 rials, and the

value of $1 is 241,474 rials.

In the black market, $1 is value about 268,000-271,000 rials,

whereas 1 euro is value about 298,000-301,000 rials.

—

Follow the creator on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur