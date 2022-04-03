Iranian currency rates for April 3
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The Central Bank of
Iran (CBI) has introduced the official fee of foreign exchange on
April 3, Trend
experiences referring to CBI.
According to the forex trade fee of the Central Bank of
Iran, 6 currencies have grown and 30 have decreased in value,
in comparison with March 31.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro
equals 46,404 rials.
|
Currency
|
Iranian rial on April 3
|
Iranian rial on March 31
|
1 US greenback
|
USD
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
55,083
|
55,232
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
45,360
|
45,484
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
4,482
|
4,539
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
4,815
|
4,897
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
6,241
|
6,305
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
553
|
555
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
137,829
|
138,203
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
22,887
|
22,989
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
34,284
|
34,444
|
1 Hong Kong greenback
|
HKD
|
5,362
|
5,366
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,233
|
109,233
|
1 Canadian greenback
|
CAD
|
33,552
|
33,601
|
1 New Zealand greenback
|
NZD
|
29,087
|
29,299
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,867
|
2,900
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
2,861
|
2,866
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
490
|
490
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
11,539
|
100 Iraq dinars
|
IQD
|
2,878
|
2,879
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
17
|
17
|
1 Australian greenback
|
AUD
|
31,468
|
31,531
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,200
|
11,201
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,702
|
111,702
|
1 Singapore greenback
|
SGD
|
30,959
|
31,041
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
48,835
|
48,710
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
1,428
|
1,420
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
24
|
24
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
34,534
|
34,623
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
9,055
|
8,995
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
6,601
|
6,616
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
125,572
|
126,037
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
9,976
|
9,987
|
1,000 South Korean wons
|
KRW
|
34,520
|
34,750
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,238
|
59,239
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
46,404
|
46,888
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
8,849
|
9,010
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
13,594
|
13,550
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,925
|
2,930
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
475
|
475
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
12,902
|
12,884
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,708
|
24,721
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
81,395
|
80,829
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
3,236
|
3,242
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
12,006
|
12,022
In Iran, the official trade fee is used for the import of
some important merchandise.
SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran
to the forex trade places of work, the place the value of 1 euro is
281,170 rials, and the value of $1 is 254,484 rials.
NIMA is a system meant for the sale of a sure share
of the overseas forex gained from export.
The value of 1 euro on this system is 266,795 rials, and the
value of $1 is 241,474 rials.
In the black market, $1 is value about 268,000-271,000 rials,
whereas 1 euro is value about 298,000-301,000 rials.
