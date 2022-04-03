Europe

Iranian currency rates for April 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The Central Bank of
Iran (CBI) has introduced the official fee of foreign exchange on
April 3, Trend
experiences referring to CBI.

According to the forex trade fee of the Central Bank of
Iran, 6 currencies have grown and 30 have decreased in value,
in comparison with March 31.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro
equals 46,404 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on April 3

Iranian rial on March 31

1 US greenback

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

55,083

55,232

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,360

45,484

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,482

4,539

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,815

4,897

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,241

6,305

1 Indian rupee

INR

553

555

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,829

138,203

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

22,887

22,989

100 Japanese yens

JPY

34,284

34,444

1 Hong Kong greenback

HKD

5,362

5,366

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,233

1 Canadian greenback

CAD

33,552

33,601

1 New Zealand greenback

NZD

29,087

29,299

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,867

2,900

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,861

2,866

1 Russian ruble

RUB

490

490

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian greenback

AUD

31,468

31,531

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore greenback

SGD

30,959

31,041

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

48,835

48,710

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,428

1,420

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

24

24

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,534

34,623

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,055

8,995

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,601

6,616

100 Thai baths

THB

125,572

126,037

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,976

9,987

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,520

34,750

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,404

46,888

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,849

9,010

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,594

13,550

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,925

2,930

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

475

475

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,902

12,884

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,708

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

81,395

80,829

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,236

3,242

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,006

12,022

In Iran, the official trade fee is used for the import of
some important merchandise.

SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran
to the forex trade places of work, the place the value of 1 euro is
281,170 rials, and the value of $1 is 254,484 rials.

NIMA is a system meant for the sale of a sure share
of the overseas forex gained from export.

The value of 1 euro on this system is 266,795 rials, and the
value of $1 is 241,474 rials.

In the black market, $1 is value about 268,000-271,000 rials,
whereas 1 euro is value about 298,000-301,000 rials.

Follow the creator on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur





