Iranian currency rates for August 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13. The Central Bank

of Iran (CBI) introduced an official price of foreign currency on

August 13, Trend

stories referring to CBI.

According to the foreign money change price of the Central Bank of

Iran, 15 currencies have grown and 23 have decreased in value,

in comparison with August 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro

equals 43,084 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 13 Iranian rial on August 11 1 US greenback USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,965 51,420 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,539 44,625 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,119 4,185 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,387 4,416 1 Danish krone DKK 5,792 5,833 1 Indian rupee INR 528 531 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,962 137,164 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 19,137 18,713 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,447 31,685 1 Hong Kong greenback HKD 5,359 5,353 1 Omani rial OMR 109,099 109,235 1 Canadian greenback CAD 32,855 32,878 1 New Zealand greenback NZD 27,044 26,985 1 South African rand ZAR 2,586 2,596 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,341 2,353 1 Russian ruble RUB 686 682 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,880 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian greenback AUD 29,847 29,808 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,704 1 Singapore greenback SGD 30,619 30,678 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,241 44,232 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,167 1,157 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,941 33,170 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,644 8,608 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,230 6,247 100 Thai baths THB 118,892 119,075 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,424 9,425 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,211 32,346 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 43,084 43,389 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,804 8,779 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,224 15,585 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,866 2,842 1 Afghan afghani AFN 468 466 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,635 16,635 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,671 24,671 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,417 75,828 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,117 4,105 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 11,988

In Iran, the official change price is used for the import of

some important merchandise.

SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran

to the foreign money change places of work, the place the worth of 1 euro is

294,059 rials, and the worth of $1 is 286,660 rials.

NIMA is a system supposed for the sale of a sure proportion

of the international foreign money gained from export.

The value of 1 euro on this system is 271,959 rials, and the

value of $1 is 265,116 rials.

On the black market, $1 is price about 307,000-310,000 rials,

whereas 1 euro is price about 317,000-320,000 rials.

—

