Iranian currency rates for August 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13. The Central Bank
of Iran (CBI) introduced an official price of foreign currency on
August 13, Trend
stories referring to CBI.

According to the foreign money change price of the Central Bank of
Iran, 15 currencies have grown and 23 have decreased in value,
in comparison with August 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro
equals 43,084 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on August 13

Iranian rial on August 11

1 US greenback

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,965

51,420

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,539

44,625

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,119

4,185

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,387

4,416

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,792

5,833

1 Indian rupee

INR

528

531

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,962

137,164

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

19,137

18,713

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,447

31,685

1 Hong Kong greenback

HKD

5,359

5,353

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,099

109,235

1 Canadian greenback

CAD

32,855

32,878

1 New Zealand greenback

NZD

27,044

26,985

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,586

2,596

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,341

2,353

1 Russian ruble

RUB

686

682

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,880

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian greenback

AUD

29,847

29,808

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,704

1 Singapore greenback

SGD

30,619

30,678

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,241

44,232

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,167

1,157

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,941

33,170

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,644

8,608

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,230

6,247

100 Thai baths

THB

118,892

119,075

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,424

9,425

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,211

32,346

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

43,084

43,389

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,804

8,779

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,224

15,585

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,866

2,842

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

468

466

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,635

16,635

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,671

24,671

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,417

75,828

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,117

4,105

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,022

11,988

In Iran, the official change price is used for the import of
some important merchandise.

SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran
to the foreign money change places of work, the place the worth of 1 euro is
294,059 rials, and the worth of $1 is 286,660 rials.

NIMA is a system supposed for the sale of a sure proportion
of the international foreign money gained from export.

The value of 1 euro on this system is 271,959 rials, and the
value of $1 is 265,116 rials.

On the black market, $1 is price about 307,000-310,000 rials,
whereas 1 euro is price about 317,000-320,000 rials.

