Iranian currency rates for August 13
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13. The Central Bank
of Iran (CBI) introduced an official price of foreign currency on
August 13, Trend
stories referring to CBI.
According to the foreign money change price of the Central Bank of
Iran, 15 currencies have grown and 23 have decreased in value,
in comparison with August 11.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro
equals 43,084 rials.
|
Currency
|
Iranian rial on August 13
|
Iranian rial on August 11
|
1 US greenback
|
USD
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
50,965
|
51,420
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
44,539
|
44,625
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
4,119
|
4,185
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
4,387
|
4,416
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
5,792
|
5,833
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
528
|
531
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
136,962
|
137,164
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
19,137
|
18,713
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
31,447
|
31,685
|
1 Hong Kong greenback
|
HKD
|
5,359
|
5,353
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,099
|
109,235
|
1 Canadian greenback
|
CAD
|
32,855
|
32,878
|
1 New Zealand greenback
|
NZD
|
27,044
|
26,985
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,586
|
2,596
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
2,341
|
2,353
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
686
|
682
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
11,539
|
100 Iraq dinars
|
IQD
|
2,880
|
2,879
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
17
|
17
|
1 Australian greenback
|
AUD
|
29,847
|
29,808
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,200
|
11,201
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,701
|
111,704
|
1 Singapore greenback
|
SGD
|
30,619
|
30,678
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
44,241
|
44,232
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
1,167
|
1,157
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
21
|
20
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
32,941
|
33,170
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
8,644
|
8,608
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
6,230
|
6,247
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
118,892
|
119,075
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
9,424
|
9,425
|
1,000 South Korean wons
|
KRW
|
32,211
|
32,346
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,239
|
59,239
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
43,084
|
43,389
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
8,804
|
8,779
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
15,224
|
15,585
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,866
|
2,842
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
468
|
466
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
16,635
|
16,635
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,671
|
24,671
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
75,417
|
75,828
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
4,117
|
4,105
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
12,022
|
11,988
In Iran, the official change price is used for the import of
some important merchandise.
SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran
to the foreign money change places of work, the place the worth of 1 euro is
294,059 rials, and the worth of $1 is 286,660 rials.
NIMA is a system supposed for the sale of a sure proportion
of the international foreign money gained from export.
The value of 1 euro on this system is 271,959 rials, and the
value of $1 is 265,116 rials.
On the black market, $1 is price about 307,000-310,000 rials,
whereas 1 euro is price about 317,000-320,000 rials.
—
Follow the creator on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur