Iranian currency rates for August 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. The Central Bank

of Iran (CBI) introduced an official charge of foreign exchange on

August 21, Trend

studies referring to CBI.

According to the forex trade charge of the Central Bank of

Iran, 14 currencies have grown and 16 have decreased in value,

in comparison with August 20.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro

equals 42,162 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 21 Iranian rial on August 20 1 US greenback USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 49,675 49,601 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,792 43,801 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,967 3,967 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,283 4,284 1 Danish krone DKK 5,668 5,671 1 Indian rupee INR 526 526 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,328 136,541 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 19,553 19,535 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,674 30,660 1 Hong Kong greenback HKD 5,354 5,354 1 Omani rial OMR 109,146 109,099 1 Canadian greenback CAD 32,324 32,330 1 New Zealand greenback NZD 25,925 25,946 1 South African rand ZAR 2,469 2,468 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,323 2,322 1 Russian ruble RUB 706 703 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian greenback AUD 28,880 28,856 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore greenback SGD 30,182 30,183 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,162 44,203 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,165 1,167 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,825 32,829 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,611 8,609 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,162 6,162 100 Thai baths THB 117,309 117,505 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,383 9,383 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,427 31,396 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 42,162 42,172 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,815 8,812 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,050 15,083 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,827 2,819 1 Afghan afghani AFN 476 476 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,663 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,050 74,977 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,110 4,110 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,004 11,988

In Iran, the official trade charge is used for the import of

some important merchandise.

SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran

to the forex trade places of work, the place the worth of 1 euro is

283,151 rials, and the worth of $1 is 282,059 rials.

NIMA is a system meant for the sale of a sure proportion

of the overseas forex gained from export.

The value of 1 euro on this system is 267,222 rials, and the

value of $1 is 266,191 rials.

On the black market, $1 is price about 284,000-287,000 rials,

whereas 1 euro is price about 286,000-289,000 rials.

