Iranian currency rates for August 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. The Central Bank
of Iran (CBI) introduced an official charge of foreign exchange on
August 21, Trend
studies referring to CBI.

According to the forex trade charge of the Central Bank of
Iran, 14 currencies have grown and 16 have decreased in value,
in comparison with August 20.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro
equals 42,162 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on August 21

Iranian rial on August 20

1 US greenback

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

49,675

49,601

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,792

43,801

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,967

3,967

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,283

4,284

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,668

5,671

1 Indian rupee

INR

526

526

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,328

136,541

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

19,553

19,535

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,674

30,660

1 Hong Kong greenback

HKD

5,354

5,354

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,146

109,099

1 Canadian greenback

CAD

32,324

32,330

1 New Zealand greenback

NZD

25,925

25,946

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,469

2,468

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,323

2,322

1 Russian ruble

RUB

706

703

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian greenback

AUD

28,880

28,856

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore greenback

SGD

30,182

30,183

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,162

44,203

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,165

1,167

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,825

32,829

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,611

8,609

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,162

6,162

100 Thai baths

THB

117,309

117,505

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,383

9,383

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,427

31,396

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

42,162

42,172

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,815

8,812

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,050

15,083

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,827

2,819

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

476

476

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,663

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,050

74,977

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,110

4,110

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,004

11,988

In Iran, the official trade charge is used for the import of
some important merchandise.

SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran
to the forex trade places of work, the place the worth of 1 euro is
283,151 rials, and the worth of $1 is 282,059 rials.

NIMA is a system meant for the sale of a sure proportion
of the overseas forex gained from export.

The value of 1 euro on this system is 267,222 rials, and the
value of $1 is 266,191 rials.

On the black market, $1 is price about 284,000-287,000 rials,
whereas 1 euro is price about 286,000-289,000 rials.

