Iranian currency rates for August 22
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. The Central Bank
of Iran (CBI) introduced an official price of foreign exchange on
August 22, Trend
experiences referring to CBI.
According to the foreign money alternate price of the Central Bank of
Iran, 19 currencies have grown and eight have decreased in value,
in comparison with August 21.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro
equals 42,191 rials.
|
Currency
|
Iranian rial on August 22
|
Iranian rial on August 21
|
1 US greenback
|
USD
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
49,684
|
49,675
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
43,801
|
43,792
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
3,967
|
3,967
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
4,280
|
4,283
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
5,672
|
5,668
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
526
|
526
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
136,320
|
136,328
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
19,557
|
19,553
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
30,671
|
30,674
|
1 Hong Kong greenback
|
HKD
|
5,354
|
5,354
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,148
|
109,146
|
1 Canadian greenback
|
CAD
|
32,322
|
32,324
|
1 New Zealand greenback
|
NZD
|
25,923
|
25,925
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,470
|
2,469
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
2,322
|
2,323
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
707
|
706
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
11,539
|
100 Iraq dinars
|
IQD
|
2,878
|
2,878
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
17
|
17
|
1 Australian greenback
|
AUD
|
28,917
|
28,880
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,201
|
11,200
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,703
|
111,703
|
1 Singapore greenback
|
SGD
|
30,178
|
30,182
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
44,162
|
44,162
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
1,165
|
1,165
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
21
|
21
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
32,826
|
32,825
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
8,616
|
8,611
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
6,164
|
6,162
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
117,360
|
117,309
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
9,383
|
9,383
|
1,000 South Korean wons
|
KRW
|
31,432
|
31,427
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,239
|
59,238
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
42,191
|
42,162
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
8,816
|
8,815
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
15,050
|
15,050
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,827
|
2,827
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
477
|
476
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
16,634
|
16,634
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,707
|
24,706
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
75,050
|
75,050
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
4,110
|
4,110
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
12,002
|
12,004
In Iran, the official alternate price is used for the import of
some important merchandise.
SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran
to the foreign money alternate places of work, the place the worth of 1 euro is
277,602 rials, and the worth of $1 is 276,344 rials.
NIMA is a system supposed for the sale of a sure proportion
of the international foreign money gained from export.
The value of 1 euro on this system is 267,152 rials, and the
value of $1 is 265,941 rials.
On the black market, $1 is price about 286,000-289,000 rials,
whereas 1 euro is price about 289,000-292,000 rials.
—
