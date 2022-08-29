Iranian currency rates for August 29
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. The Central Bank
of Iran (CBI) introduced an official charge of foreign exchange on
August 29, Trend
experiences referring to CBI.
According to the foreign money alternate charge of the Central Bank of
Iran, 13 currencies elevated and 15 have decreased in worth,
in comparison with August 28.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro
equals 41,856 rials.
|
Currency
|
Iranian rial on August 29
|
Iranian rial on August 28
|
1 US greenback
|
USD
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
49,317
|
49,282
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
43,498
|
43,452
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
3,932
|
3,936
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
4,283
|
4,293
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
5,627
|
5,626
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
526
|
526
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
136,517
|
136,516
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
19,051
|
19,049
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
30,527
|
30,509
|
1 Hong Kong greenback
|
HKD
|
5,353
|
5,353
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,091
|
109,093
|
1 Canadian greenback
|
CAD
|
32,192
|
32,225
|
1 New Zealand greenback
|
NZD
|
25,766
|
25,768
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,488
|
2,489
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
2,312
|
2,314
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
695
|
697
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
11,539
|
100 Iraq dinars
|
IQD
|
2,878
|
2,878
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
17
|
17
|
1 Australian greenback
|
AUD
|
28,986
|
28,960
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,200
|
11,201
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,703
|
111,704
|
1 Singapore greenback
|
SGD
|
30,147
|
30,135
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
44,152
|
44,148
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
1,161
|
1,161
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
21
|
21
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
32,801
|
32,801
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
8,553
|
8,546
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
6,120
|
6,114
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
115,970
|
115,970
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
9,401
|
9,401
|
1,000 South Korean wons
|
KRW
|
31,291
|
31,313
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,239
|
59,239
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
41,856
|
41,861
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
8,867
|
8,864
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
14,644
|
14,644
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,832
|
2,834
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
475
|
475
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
16,634
|
16,633
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,703
|
24,703
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
74,750
|
74,751
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
4,126
|
4,126
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
12,001
|
12,003
In Iran, the official alternate charge is used for the import of
some important merchandise.
SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran
to the foreign money alternate places of work, the place the value of 1 euro is
278,779 rials, and the value of $1 is 279,738 rials.
NIMA is a system supposed for the sale of a sure share
of the international foreign money gained from export.
The worth of 1 euro on this system is 266,040 rials, and the
worth of $1 is 266,955 rials.
On the black market, $1 is price about 293,000-296,000 rials,
whereas 1 euro is price about 293,000-296,000 rials.
—
Follow the creator on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur