Iranian currency rates for August 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. The Central Bank
of Iran (CBI) introduced an official charge of foreign exchange on
August 29, Trend
experiences referring to CBI.

According to the foreign money alternate charge of the Central Bank of
Iran, 13 currencies elevated and 15 have decreased in worth,
in comparison with August 28.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro
equals 41,856 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on August 29

Iranian rial on August 28

1 US greenback

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

49,317

49,282

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,498

43,452

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,932

3,936

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,283

4,293

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,627

5,626

1 Indian rupee

INR

526

526

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,517

136,516

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

19,051

19,049

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,527

30,509

1 Hong Kong greenback

HKD

5,353

5,353

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,091

109,093

1 Canadian greenback

CAD

32,192

32,225

1 New Zealand greenback

NZD

25,766

25,768

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,488

2,489

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,312

2,314

1 Russian ruble

RUB

695

697

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian greenback

AUD

28,986

28,960

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,704

1 Singapore greenback

SGD

30,147

30,135

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,152

44,148

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,161

1,161

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,801

32,801

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,553

8,546

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,120

6,114

100 Thai baths

THB

115,970

115,970

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,401

9,401

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,291

31,313

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

41,856

41,861

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,867

8,864

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,644

14,644

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,832

2,834

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

475

475

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,633

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,703

24,703

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,750

74,751

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,126

4,126

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,001

12,003

In Iran, the official alternate charge is used for the import of
some important merchandise.

SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran
to the foreign money alternate places of work, the place the value of 1 euro is
278,779 rials, and the value of $1 is 279,738 rials.

NIMA is a system supposed for the sale of a sure share
of the international foreign money gained from export.

The worth of 1 euro on this system is 266,040 rials, and the
worth of $1 is 266,955 rials.

On the black market, $1 is price about 293,000-296,000 rials,
whereas 1 euro is price about 293,000-296,000 rials.

Follow the creator on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur





