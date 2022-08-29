Iranian currency rates for August 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. The Central Bank

of Iran (CBI) introduced an official charge of foreign exchange on

August 29, Trend

experiences referring to CBI.

According to the foreign money alternate charge of the Central Bank of

Iran, 13 currencies elevated and 15 have decreased in worth,

in comparison with August 28.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro

equals 41,856 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 29 Iranian rial on August 28 1 US greenback USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 49,317 49,282 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,498 43,452 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,932 3,936 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,283 4,293 1 Danish krone DKK 5,627 5,626 1 Indian rupee INR 526 526 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,517 136,516 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 19,051 19,049 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,527 30,509 1 Hong Kong greenback HKD 5,353 5,353 1 Omani rial OMR 109,091 109,093 1 Canadian greenback CAD 32,192 32,225 1 New Zealand greenback NZD 25,766 25,768 1 South African rand ZAR 2,488 2,489 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,312 2,314 1 Russian ruble RUB 695 697 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian greenback AUD 28,986 28,960 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore greenback SGD 30,147 30,135 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,152 44,148 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,161 1,161 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,801 32,801 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,553 8,546 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,120 6,114 100 Thai baths THB 115,970 115,970 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,401 9,401 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,291 31,313 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 41,856 41,861 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,867 8,864 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,644 14,644 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,832 2,834 1 Afghan afghani AFN 475 475 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,633 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,703 24,703 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,750 74,751 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,126 4,126 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 12,003

In Iran, the official alternate charge is used for the import of

some important merchandise.

SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran

to the foreign money alternate places of work, the place the value of 1 euro is

278,779 rials, and the value of $1 is 279,738 rials.

NIMA is a system supposed for the sale of a sure share

of the international foreign money gained from export.

The worth of 1 euro on this system is 266,040 rials, and the

worth of $1 is 266,955 rials.

On the black market, $1 is price about 293,000-296,000 rials,

whereas 1 euro is price about 293,000-296,000 rials.

