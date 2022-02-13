Europe

Iranian currency rates for February 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has introduced the official fee
of foreign currency on February 13, Trend stories referring
to CBI.

According to the forex change fee of the Central Bank of
Iran, 7 currencies have grown and 32 have decreased in value,
in comparison with February 12.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro
equals 47,669 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on Feb.13

Iranian rial on Feb.12

1 US greenback

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

56,970

57,118

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,385

45,381

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,498

4,538

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,732

4,772

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,408

6,438

1 Indian rupee

INR

557

558

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,933

138,945

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

24,042

24,071

100 Japanese yens

JPY

36,353

36,233

1 Hong Kong greenback

HKD

5,385

5,386

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,235

1 Canadian greenback

CAD

33,004

33,127

1 New Zealand greenback

NZD

27,931

28,065

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,759

2,784

1 Turkish lira

TRY

3,108

3,114

1 Russian ruble

RUB

545

553

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian greenback

AUD

29,955

30,147

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,700

111,703

1 Singapore greenback

SGD

31,174

31,256

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,454

48,855

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,070

2,074

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

24

24

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,776

34,815

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,176

9,172

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,610

6,611

100 Thai baths

THB

128,385

128,610

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,023

10,027

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,997

35,170

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

47,669

47,897

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,774

9,767

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,216

14,288

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,928

2,931

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

450

457

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,436

16,430

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,723

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

81,905

81,961

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,706

3,718

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,002

11,988

In Iran, the official change fee is used for the import of
some important merchandise.

SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran
to the forex change workplaces, the place the value of 1 euro is
285,067 rials, and the value of $1 is 251,162 rials.

NIMA is a system supposed for the sale of a sure proportion
of the overseas forex gained from export.

The value of 1 euro on this system is 273,518 rials, and the
value of $1 is 240,987 rials.

In the black market, $1 is price about 261,000-264,000 rials,
whereas 1 euro is price about 297,000-300,000 rials.

Follow the creator on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur





