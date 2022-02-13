Iranian currency rates for February 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has introduced the official fee

of foreign currency on February 13, Trend stories referring

to CBI.

According to the forex change fee of the Central Bank of

Iran, 7 currencies have grown and 32 have decreased in value,

in comparison with February 12.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro

equals 47,669 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Feb.13 Iranian rial on Feb.12 1 US greenback USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,970 57,118 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,385 45,381 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,498 4,538 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,732 4,772 1 Danish krone DKK 6,408 6,438 1 Indian rupee INR 557 558 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,933 138,945 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,042 24,071 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,353 36,233 1 Hong Kong greenback HKD 5,385 5,386 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,235 1 Canadian greenback CAD 33,004 33,127 1 New Zealand greenback NZD 27,931 28,065 1 South African rand ZAR 2,759 2,784 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,108 3,114 1 Russian ruble RUB 545 553 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian greenback AUD 29,955 30,147 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200





11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,703 1 Singapore greenback SGD 31,174 31,256 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,454 48,855 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,070 2,074 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,776 34,815 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,176 9,172 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,610 6,611 100 Thai baths THB 128,385 128,610 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,023 10,027 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,997 35,170 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,669 47,897 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,774 9,767 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,216 14,288 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,928 2,931 1 Afghan afghani AFN 450 457 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,436 16,430 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,723 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,905 81,961 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,706 3,718 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,002 11,988

In Iran, the official change fee is used for the import of

some important merchandise.

SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran

to the forex change workplaces, the place the value of 1 euro is

285,067 rials, and the value of $1 is 251,162 rials.

NIMA is a system supposed for the sale of a sure proportion

of the overseas forex gained from export.

The value of 1 euro on this system is 273,518 rials, and the

value of $1 is 240,987 rials.

In the black market, $1 is price about 261,000-264,000 rials,

whereas 1 euro is price about 297,000-300,000 rials.

