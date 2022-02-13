Iranian currency rates for February 13
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has introduced the official fee
of foreign currency on February 13, Trend stories referring
to CBI.
According to the forex change fee of the Central Bank of
Iran, 7 currencies have grown and 32 have decreased in value,
in comparison with February 12.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro
equals 47,669 rials.
|
Currency
|
Iranian rial on Feb.13
|
Iranian rial on Feb.12
|
1 US greenback
|
USD
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
56,970
|
57,118
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
45,385
|
45,381
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
4,498
|
4,538
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
4,732
|
4,772
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
6,408
|
6,438
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
557
|
558
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
138,933
|
138,945
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
24,042
|
24,071
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
36,353
|
36,233
|
1 Hong Kong greenback
|
HKD
|
5,385
|
5,386
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,233
|
109,235
|
1 Canadian greenback
|
CAD
|
33,004
|
33,127
|
1 New Zealand greenback
|
NZD
|
27,931
|
28,065
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,759
|
2,784
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
3,108
|
3,114
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
545
|
553
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
11,539
|
100 Iraq dinars
|
IQD
|
2,878
|
2,879
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
17
|
17
|
1 Australian greenback
|
AUD
|
29,955
|
30,147
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,200
|
11,201
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,700
|
111,703
|
1 Singapore greenback
|
SGD
|
31,174
|
31,256
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
49,454
|
48,855
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
2,070
|
2,074
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
24
|
24
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
34,776
|
34,815
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
9,176
|
9,172
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
6,610
|
6,611
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
128,385
|
128,610
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
10,023
|
10,027
|
1,000 South Korean wons
|
KRW
|
34,997
|
35,170
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,238
|
59,239
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
47,669
|
47,897
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
9,774
|
9,767
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
14,216
|
14,288
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,928
|
2,931
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
450
|
457
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
16,436
|
16,430
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,706
|
24,723
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
81,905
|
81,961
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
3,706
|
3,718
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
12,002
|
11,988
In Iran, the official change fee is used for the import of
some important merchandise.
SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran
to the forex change workplaces, the place the value of 1 euro is
285,067 rials, and the value of $1 is 251,162 rials.
NIMA is a system supposed for the sale of a sure proportion
of the overseas forex gained from export.
The value of 1 euro on this system is 273,518 rials, and the
value of $1 is 240,987 rials.
In the black market, $1 is price about 261,000-264,000 rials,
whereas 1 euro is price about 297,000-300,000 rials.
