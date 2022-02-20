Iranian currency rates for February 20
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has introduced the official price
of foreign exchange on February 20, Trend experiences referring
to CBI.
According to the foreign money trade price of the Central Bank of
Iran, 22 currencies have grown and 11 have decreased in worth,
in comparison with February 19.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro
equals 47,556 rials.
|
Currency
|
Iranian rial on Feb.20
|
Iranian rial on Feb.19
|
1 US greenback
|
USD
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
57,081
|
57,050
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
45,586
|
45,601
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
4,470
|
4,470
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
4,674
|
4,669
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
6,393
|
6,396
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
563
|
563
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
138,615
|
138,889
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
23,927
|
23,825
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
36,509
|
36,497
|
1 Hong Kong greenback
|
HKD
|
5,385
|
5,385
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,234
|
109,233
|
1 Canadian greenback
|
CAD
|
32,932
|
32,942
|
1 New Zealand greenback
|
NZD
|
28,144
|
28,111
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,779
|
2,776
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
3,079
|
3,076
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
545
|
545
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
11,539
|
100 Iraq dinars
|
IQD
|
2,878
|
2,879
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
17
|
17
|
1 Australian greenback
|
AUD
|
30,150
|
30,128
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,201
|
11,200
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,702
|
111,700
|
1 Singapore greenback
|
SGD
|
31,207
|
31,206
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
49,464
|
48,835
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
2,075
|
2,074
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
24
|
24
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
35,131
|
35,140
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
9,170
|
9,152
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
6,640
|
6,640
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
130,579
|
130,549
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
10,033
|
10,032
|
1,000 South Korean wons
|
KRW
|
35,115
|
35,093
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,239
|
59,238
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
47,556
|
47,575
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
9,811
|
9,802
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
13,999
|
14,108
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,929
|
2,928
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
458
|
458
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
16,375
|
16,357
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,708
|
24,721
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
81,618
|
81,665
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
3,721
|
3,721
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
11,970
|
12,021
In Iran, the official trade price is used for the import of
some important merchandise.
SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran
to the foreign money trade workplaces, the place the worth of 1 euro is
282,799 rials, and the worth of $1 is 249,760 rials.
NIMA is a system meant for the sale of a sure proportion
of the international foreign money gained from export.
The worth of 1 euro on this system is 275,337 rials, and the
worth of $1 is 243,170 rials.
In the black market, $1 is price about 257,000-260,000 rials,
whereas 1 euro is price about 291,000-294,000 rials.
