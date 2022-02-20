Iranian currency rates for February 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has introduced the official price

of foreign exchange on February 20, Trend experiences referring

to CBI.

According to the foreign money trade price of the Central Bank of

Iran, 22 currencies have grown and 11 have decreased in worth,

in comparison with February 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro

equals 47,556 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Feb.20 Iranian rial on Feb.19 1 US greenback USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,081 57,050 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,586 45,601 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,470 4,470 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,674 4,669 1 Danish krone DKK 6,393 6,396 1 Indian rupee INR 563 563 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,615 138,889 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,927 23,825 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,509 36,497 1 Hong Kong greenback HKD 5,385 5,385 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,233 1 Canadian greenback CAD 32,932 32,942 1 New Zealand greenback NZD 28,144 28,111 1 South African rand ZAR 2,779 2,776 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,079 3,076 1 Russian ruble RUB 545 545 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian greenback AUD 30,150 30,128 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201





11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,700 1 Singapore greenback SGD 31,207 31,206 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,464 48,835 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,075 2,074 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,131 35,140 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,170 9,152 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,640 6,640 100 Thai baths THB 130,579 130,549 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,033 10,032 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,115 35,093 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 47,556 47,575 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,811 9,802 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,999 14,108 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,929 2,928 1 Afghan afghani AFN 458 458 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,375 16,357 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,708 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,618 81,665 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,721 3,721 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,970 12,021

In Iran, the official trade price is used for the import of

some important merchandise.

SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran

to the foreign money trade workplaces, the place the worth of 1 euro is

282,799 rials, and the worth of $1 is 249,760 rials.

NIMA is a system meant for the sale of a sure proportion

of the international foreign money gained from export.

The worth of 1 euro on this system is 275,337 rials, and the

worth of $1 is 243,170 rials.

In the black market, $1 is price about 257,000-260,000 rials,

whereas 1 euro is price about 291,000-294,000 rials.

