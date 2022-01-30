Iranian currency rates for January 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has introduced the official price of foreign currency on January 30, Trend studies referring to CBI.

According to the forex change price of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies have elevated and 24 have decreased in value, in comparison with January 29.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,828 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Jan.30 Iranian rial on Jan.29

1 US greenback USD 42,000 42,000

1 British pound GBP 56,282 56,341

1 Swiss franc CHF 45,119 45,162

1 Swedish krona SEK 4,452 4,452

1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,677 4,676

1 Danish krone DKK 6,291 6,297

1 Indian rupee INR 560 561

1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,344 138,597

100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,767 23,736

100 Japanese yens JPY 36,456 36,455

1 Hong Kong greenback HKD 5,390 5,390

1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,233

1 Canadian greenback CAD 32,894 32,937

1 New Zealand greenback NZD 27,488 27,530

1 South African rand ZAR 2,696 2,687

1 Turkish lira TRY 3,099 3,104

1 Russian ruble RUB 538 541

1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539

100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,881

1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17

1 Australian greenback AUD 29,379 29,393

1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200

1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,701

1 Singapore greenback SGD 30,997 30,987

100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,450 48,901

10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,078 2,080

1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24

100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,957 34,991

1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,152 9,152

1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,603 6,603

100 Thai baths THB 125,582 125,648

1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,022 10,023

1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,703 34,725

1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239

1 euro EUR 46,828 46,865

100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,660 9,652

1 Georgian lari GEL 13,710 13,794

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,921 2,919

1 Afghan afghani AFN 407 408

1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,123 16,092

1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,708 24,721

100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,116 82,068

1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,719 3,719

1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,975 12,022







In Iran, the official change price is used for the import of some important merchandise.

SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran to the forex change places of work, the place the worth of 1 euro is 280,152 rials, and the worth of $1 is 251,264 rials.

NIMA is a system meant for the sale of a sure proportion of the overseas forex gained from export.

The value of 1 euro on this system is 274,312 rials, and the worth of $1 is 246,026 rials.

In the black market, $1 is value about 276,000-279,000 rials, whereas 1 euro is value about 310,000-313,000 rials.

