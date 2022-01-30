Iranian currency rates for January 30
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has introduced the official price of foreign currency on January 30, Trend studies referring to CBI.
According to the forex change price of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies have elevated and 24 have decreased in value, in comparison with January 29.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,828 rials.
|
Currency
|
Iranian rial on Jan.30
|
Iranian rial on Jan.29
|
1 US greenback
|
USD
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
56,282
|
56,341
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
45,119
|
45,162
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
4,452
|
4,452
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
4,677
|
4,676
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
6,291
|
6,297
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
560
|
561
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
138,344
|
138,597
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
23,767
|
23,736
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
36,456
|
36,455
|
1 Hong Kong greenback
|
HKD
|
5,390
|
5,390
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,231
|
109,233
|
1 Canadian greenback
|
CAD
|
32,894
|
32,937
|
1 New Zealand greenback
|
NZD
|
27,488
|
27,530
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,696
|
2,687
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
3,099
|
3,104
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
538
|
541
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
11,539
|
100 Iraq dinars
|
IQD
|
2,878
|
2,881
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
17
|
17
|
1 Australian greenback
|
AUD
|
29,379
|
29,393
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,200
|
11,200
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,701
|
111,701
|
1 Singapore greenback
|
SGD
|
30,997
|
30,987
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
49,450
|
48,901
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
2,078
|
2,080
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
24
|
24
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
34,957
|
34,991
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
9,152
|
9,152
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
6,603
|
6,603
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
125,582
|
125,648
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
10,022
|
10,023
|
1,000 South Korean wons
|
KRW
|
34,703
|
34,725
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,238
|
59,239
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
46,828
|
46,865
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
9,660
|
9,652
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
13,710
|
13,794
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,921
|
2,919
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
407
|
408
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
16,123
|
16,092
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,708
|
24,721
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
82,116
|
82,068
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
3,719
|
3,719
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
11,975
|
12,022
In Iran, the official change price is used for the import of some important merchandise.
SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran to the forex change places of work, the place the worth of 1 euro is 280,152 rials, and the worth of $1 is 251,264 rials.
NIMA is a system meant for the sale of a sure proportion of the overseas forex gained from export.
The value of 1 euro on this system is 274,312 rials, and the worth of $1 is 246,026 rials.
In the black market, $1 is value about 276,000-279,000 rials, whereas 1 euro is value about 310,000-313,000 rials.
—
Follow the creator on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur