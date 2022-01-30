Europe

Iranian currency rates for January 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has introduced the official price of foreign currency on January 30, Trend studies referring to CBI.

According to the forex change price of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies have elevated and 24 have decreased in value, in comparison with January 29.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,828 rials.

















































Currency

Iranian rial on Jan.30

Iranian rial on Jan.29

1 US greenback

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

56,282

56,341

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,119

45,162

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,452

4,452

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,677

4,676

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,291

6,297

1 Indian rupee

INR

560

561

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,344

138,597

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

23,767

23,736

100 Japanese yens

JPY

36,456

36,455

1 Hong Kong greenback

HKD

5,390

5,390

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,231

109,233

1 Canadian greenback

CAD

32,894

32,937

1 New Zealand greenback

NZD

27,488

27,530

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,696

2,687

1 Turkish lira

TRY

3,099

3,104

1 Russian ruble

RUB

538

541

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,881

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian greenback

AUD

29,379

29,393

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,701

1 Singapore greenback

SGD

30,997

30,987

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,450

48,901

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,078

2,080

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

24

24

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,957

34,991

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,152

9,152

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,603

6,603

100 Thai baths

THB

125,582

125,648

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,022

10,023

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,703

34,725

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,828

46,865

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,660

9,652

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,710

13,794

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,921

2,919

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

407

408

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,123

16,092

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,708

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,116

82,068

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,719

3,719

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,975

12,022

In Iran, the official change price is used for the import of some important merchandise.

SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran to the forex change places of work, the place the worth of 1 euro is 280,152 rials, and the worth of $1 is 251,264 rials.

NIMA is a system meant for the sale of a sure proportion of the overseas forex gained from export.

The value of 1 euro on this system is 274,312 rials, and the worth of $1 is 246,026 rials.

In the black market, $1 is value about 276,000-279,000 rials, whereas 1 euro is value about 310,000-313,000 rials.

