Iranian currency rates for March 14

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has introduced the official charge
of foreign currency echange on March 14, Trend experiences referring to CBI.
According to the foreign money alternate charge of the Central Bank of
Iran, 10 currencies have grown and 26 have decreased in worth,
in comparison with March 12.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro
equals 45,859 rials.
|
Currency
|
Iranian rial on March 14
|
Iranian rial on March 12
|
1 US greenback
|
USD
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
54,761
|
54,862
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
44,933
|
45,010
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
4,309
|
4,322
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
4,665
|
4,677
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
6,159
|
6,176
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
548
|
549
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
137,976
|
138,202
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
23,531
|
23,459
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
35,807
|
35,860
|
1 Hong Kong greenback
|
HKD
|
5,365
|
5,366
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,233
|
109,232
|
1 Canadian greenback
|
CAD
|
32,951
|
33,011
|
1 New Zealand greenback
|
NZD
|
28,584
|
28,642
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,792
|
2,790
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
2,845
|
2,853
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
314
|
341
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
11,539
|
100 Iraq dinars
|
IQD
|
2,878
|
2,883
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
17
|
17
|
1 Australian greenback
|
AUD
|
30,647
|
30,688
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,201
|
11,200
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,702
|
111,702
|
1 Singapore greenback
|
SGD
|
31,165
|
30,840
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
49,136
|
49,018
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
1,847
|
1,650
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
24
|
24
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
34,217
|
34,249
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
9,076
|
9,073
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
6,625
|
6,626
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
126,002
|
126,153
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
10,032
|
10,014
|
1,000 South Korean wons
|
KRW
|
34,005
|
33,988
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,238
|
59,239
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
45,859
|
45,945
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
8,026
|
8,016
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
12,675
|
13,006
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,936
|
2,936
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
476
|
476
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
12,613
|
12,747
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,708
|
24,720
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
80,275
|
80,202
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
3,750
|
3,652
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
12,004
|
12,019
In Iran, the official alternate charge is used for the import of
some important merchandise.
SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran
to the foreign money alternate places of work, the place the worth of 1 euro is
267,930 rials, and the worth of $1 is 244,924 rials.
NIMA is a system supposed for the sale of a sure share
of the international foreign money gained from export.
The worth of 1 euro on this system is 262,777 rials, and the
worth of $1 is 240,213 rials.
In the black market, $1 is price about 261,000-264,000 rials,
whereas 1 euro is price about 286,000-289,000 rials.
