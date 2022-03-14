Europe

Iranian currency rates for March 14

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham3 mins ago
26 2 minutes read



BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has introduced the official charge
of foreign currency echange on March 14, Trend experiences referring to CBI.

According to the foreign money alternate charge of the Central Bank of
Iran, 10 currencies have grown and 26 have decreased in worth,
in comparison with March 12.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro
equals 45,859 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on March 14

Iranian rial on March 12

1 US greenback

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,761

54,862

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,933

45,010

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,309

4,322

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,665

4,677

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,159

6,176

1 Indian rupee

INR

548

549

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,976

138,202

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

23,531

23,459

100 Japanese yens

JPY

35,807

35,860

1 Hong Kong greenback

HKD

5,365

5,366

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,232

1 Canadian greenback

CAD

32,951

33,011

1 New Zealand greenback

NZD

28,584

28,642

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,792

2,790

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,845

2,853

1 Russian ruble

RUB

314

341

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,883

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian greenback

AUD

30,647

30,688

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore greenback

SGD

31,165

30,840

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,136

49,018

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,847

1,650

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

24

24

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,217

34,249

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,076

9,073

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,625

6,626

100 Thai baths

THB

126,002

126,153

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,032

10,014

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,005

33,988

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,859

45,945

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,026

8,016

1 Georgian lari

GEL

12,675

13,006

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,936

2,936

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

476

476

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,613

12,747

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,708

24,720

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

80,275

80,202

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,750

3,652

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,004

12,019

In Iran, the official alternate charge is used for the import of
some important merchandise.

SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran
to the foreign money alternate places of work, the place the worth of 1 euro is
267,930 rials, and the worth of $1 is 244,924 rials.

NIMA is a system supposed for the sale of a sure share
of the international foreign money gained from export.

The worth of 1 euro on this system is 262,777 rials, and the
worth of $1 is 240,213 rials.

In the black market, $1 is price about 261,000-264,000 rials,
whereas 1 euro is price about 286,000-289,000 rials.

Follow the creator on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur





Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham3 mins ago
26 2 minutes read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button