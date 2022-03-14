Iranian currency rates for March 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has introduced the official charge

of foreign currency echange on March 14, Trend experiences referring to CBI.

According to the foreign money alternate charge of the Central Bank of

Iran, 10 currencies have grown and 26 have decreased in worth,

in comparison with March 12.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro

equals 45,859 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 14 Iranian rial on March 12 1 US greenback USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,761 54,862 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,933 45,010 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,309 4,322 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,665 4,677 1 Danish krone DKK 6,159 6,176 1 Indian rupee INR 548 549 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,976 138,202 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,531 23,459 100 Japanese yens JPY 35,807 35,860 1 Hong Kong greenback HKD 5,365 5,366 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian greenback CAD 32,951 33,011 1 New Zealand greenback NZD 28,584 28,642 1 South African rand ZAR 2,792 2,790 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,845 2,853 1 Russian ruble RUB 314 341 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,883 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian greenback AUD 30,647 30,688 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore greenback SGD 31,165 30,840 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,136 49,018 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,847 1,650 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,217 34,249 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,076 9,073 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,625 6,626 100 Thai baths THB 126,002 126,153 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,032 10,014 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,005 33,988 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,859 45,945 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,026 8,016 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,675 13,006 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,936 2,936 1 Afghan afghani AFN 476 476 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,613 12,747 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,708 24,720 100 Philippine pesos PHP 80,275 80,202 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,750 3,652 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,004 12,019

In Iran, the official alternate charge is used for the import of

some important merchandise.

SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran

to the foreign money alternate places of work, the place the worth of 1 euro is

267,930 rials, and the worth of $1 is 244,924 rials.

NIMA is a system supposed for the sale of a sure share

of the international foreign money gained from export.

The worth of 1 euro on this system is 262,777 rials, and the

worth of $1 is 240,213 rials.

In the black market, $1 is price about 261,000-264,000 rials,

whereas 1 euro is price about 286,000-289,000 rials.

