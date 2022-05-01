Iranian currency rates for May 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The Central Bank of

Iran (CBI) introduced the official fee of foreign currency on May

1, Trend experiences

referring to CBI.

According to the forex trade fee of the Central Bank of

Iran, 13 currencies have grown and 20 have decreased in worth,

in comparison with April 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro

equals 44,284 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 1 Iranian rial on April 30 1 US greenback USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,809 52,782 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,113 43,212 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,274 4,285 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,495 4,501 1 Danish krone DKK 5,953 5,953 1 Indian rupee INR 549 549 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,005 136,943 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 22,607 22,618 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,348 32,357 1 Hong Kong greenback HKD 5,353 5,353 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,234 1 Canadian greenback CAD 32,684 32,805 1 New Zealand greenback NZD 27,122 27,206 1 South African rand ZAR 2,659 2,664 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,829 2,828 1 Russian ruble RUB 584 592 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian greenback AUD 29,653 29,837 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,703 1 Singapore greenback SGD 30,360 30,397 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,321 48,521 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,202 1,184 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,284 34,294 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,780 8,751 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,356 6,356 100 Thai baths THB 122,189 122,560 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,645 9,646 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,352 33,299 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,284 44,279 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,466 9,442 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,730 13,772 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,900 2,891 1 Afghan afghani AFN 489 489 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,482 12,467 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 80,251 80,213 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,371 3,371 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,005 11,989

In Iran, the official trade fee is used for the import of

some important merchandise.

SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran

to the forex trade workplaces, the place the worth of 1 euro is

270,421 rials, and the worth of $1 is 256,476 rials.

NIMA is a system supposed for the sale of a sure share

of the overseas forex gained from export.

The worth of 1 euro on this system is 264,964 rials, and the

worth of $1 is 251,300 rials.

On the black market, $1 is value about 276,000-279,000 rials,

whereas 1 euro is value about 293,000-296,000 rials.

—

Follow the creator on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur