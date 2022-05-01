Europe

Iranian currency rates for May 1

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham15 hours ago
27 2 minutes read



BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The Central Bank of
Iran (CBI) introduced the official fee of foreign currency on May
1, Trend experiences
referring to CBI.

According to the forex trade fee of the Central Bank of
Iran, 13 currencies have grown and 20 have decreased in worth,
in comparison with April 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro
equals 44,284 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on May 1

Iranian rial on April 30

1 US greenback

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,809

52,782

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,113

43,212

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,274

4,285

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,495

4,501

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,953

5,953

1 Indian rupee

INR

549

549

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,005

136,943

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

22,607

22,618

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,348

32,357

1 Hong Kong greenback

HKD

5,353

5,353

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,234

1 Canadian greenback

CAD

32,684

32,805

1 New Zealand greenback

NZD

27,122

27,206

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,659

2,664

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,829

2,828

1 Russian ruble

RUB

584

592

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian greenback

AUD

29,653

29,837

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,705

111,703

1 Singapore greenback

SGD

30,360

30,397

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,321

48,521

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,202

1,184

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,284

34,294

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,780

8,751

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,356

6,356

100 Thai baths

THB

122,189

122,560

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,645

9,646

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,352

33,299

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,284

44,279

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,466

9,442

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,730

13,772

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,900

2,891

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

489

489

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,482

12,467

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

80,251

80,213

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,371

3,371

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,005

11,989

In Iran, the official trade fee is used for the import of
some important merchandise.

SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran
to the forex trade workplaces, the place the worth of 1 euro is
270,421 rials, and the worth of $1 is 256,476 rials.

NIMA is a system supposed for the sale of a sure share
of the overseas forex gained from export.

The worth of 1 euro on this system is 264,964 rials, and the
worth of $1 is 251,300 rials.

On the black market, $1 is value about 276,000-279,000 rials,
whereas 1 euro is value about 293,000-296,000 rials.

Follow the creator on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur





Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham15 hours ago
27 2 minutes read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button