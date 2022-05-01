Iranian currency rates for May 1
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The Central Bank of
Iran (CBI) introduced the official fee of foreign currency on May
1, Trend experiences
referring to CBI.
According to the forex trade fee of the Central Bank of
Iran, 13 currencies have grown and 20 have decreased in worth,
in comparison with April 30.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro
equals 44,284 rials.
|
Currency
|
Iranian rial on May 1
|
Iranian rial on April 30
|
1 US greenback
|
USD
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
52,809
|
52,782
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
43,113
|
43,212
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
4,274
|
4,285
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
4,495
|
4,501
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
5,953
|
5,953
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
549
|
549
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
137,005
|
136,943
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
22,607
|
22,618
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
32,348
|
32,357
|
1 Hong Kong greenback
|
HKD
|
5,353
|
5,353
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,233
|
109,234
|
1 Canadian greenback
|
CAD
|
32,684
|
32,805
|
1 New Zealand greenback
|
NZD
|
27,122
|
27,206
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,659
|
2,664
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
2,829
|
2,828
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
584
|
592
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
11,539
|
100 Iraq dinars
|
IQD
|
2,878
|
2,879
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
17
|
17
|
1 Australian greenback
|
AUD
|
29,653
|
29,837
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,201
|
11,201
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,705
|
111,703
|
1 Singapore greenback
|
SGD
|
30,360
|
30,397
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
49,321
|
48,521
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
1,202
|
1,184
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
23
|
23
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
34,284
|
34,294
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
8,780
|
8,751
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
6,356
|
6,356
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
122,189
|
122,560
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
9,645
|
9,646
|
1,000 South Korean wons
|
KRW
|
33,352
|
33,299
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,239
|
59,239
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
44,284
|
44,279
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
9,466
|
9,442
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
13,730
|
13,772
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,900
|
2,891
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
489
|
489
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
12,482
|
12,467
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,707
|
24,721
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
80,251
|
80,213
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
3,371
|
3,371
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
12,005
|
11,989
In Iran, the official trade fee is used for the import of
some important merchandise.
SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran
to the forex trade workplaces, the place the worth of 1 euro is
270,421 rials, and the worth of $1 is 256,476 rials.
NIMA is a system supposed for the sale of a sure share
of the overseas forex gained from export.
The worth of 1 euro on this system is 264,964 rials, and the
worth of $1 is 251,300 rials.
On the black market, $1 is value about 276,000-279,000 rials,
whereas 1 euro is value about 293,000-296,000 rials.
