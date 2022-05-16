Iranian currency rates for May 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The Central Bank of

Iran (CBI) introduced the official price of foreign currency on May

16, Trend

experiences referring to CBI.

According to the foreign money alternate price of the Central Bank of

Iran, 23 currencies have grown and 9 have decreased in value,

in comparison with May 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro

equals 43,756 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 16 Iranian rial on May 15 1 US greenback USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,510 51,505 1 Swiss franc CHF 41,932 41,923 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,186 4,180 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,325 4,313 1 Danish krone DKK 5,876 5,877 1 Indian rupee INR 542 543 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,542 136,562 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 21,929 21,799 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,521 32,504 1 Hong Kong greenback HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,232 1 Canadian greenback CAD 32,537 32,527 1 New Zealand greenback NZD 26,329 26,381 1 South African rand ZAR 2,600 2,598 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,714 2,714 1 Russian ruble RUB 649 648 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian greenback AUD 29,172 29,141 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore greenback SGD 30,189 30,171 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,428 48,468 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,166 1,166 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,858 33,875 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,742 8,740 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,188 6,187 100 Thai baths THB 120,850 120,877 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,551 9,556 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,843 32,723 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 43,756 43,731 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,728 9,727 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,888 13,888 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,872 2,874 1 Afghan afghani AFN 479 478 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,445 12,445 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,710 24,709 100 Philippine pesos PHP 80,172 80,068 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,361 3,361 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,004 12,005

In Iran, the official alternate price is used for the import of

some important merchandise.

SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran

to the foreign money alternate places of work, the place the value of 1 euro is

268,780 rials, and the value of $1 is 257,995 rials.

NIMA is a system meant for the sale of a sure proportion

of the international foreign money gained from export.

The value of 1 euro on this system is 262,080 rials, and the

value of $1 is 251,546 rials.

On the black market, $1 is value about 303,000-306,000 rials,

whereas 1 euro is value about 316,000-319,000 rials.

—

Follow the writer on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur