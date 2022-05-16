Europe

Iranian currency rates for May 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The Central Bank of
Iran (CBI) introduced the official price of foreign currency on May
16, Trend
experiences referring to CBI.

According to the foreign money alternate price of the Central Bank of
Iran, 23 currencies have grown and 9 have decreased in value,
in comparison with May 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro
equals 43,756 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on May 16

Iranian rial on May 15

1 US greenback

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,510

51,505

1 Swiss franc

CHF

41,932

41,923

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,186

4,180

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,325

4,313

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,876

5,877

1 Indian rupee

INR

542

543

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,542

136,562

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

21,929

21,799

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,521

32,504

1 Hong Kong greenback

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,235

109,232

1 Canadian greenback

CAD

32,537

32,527

1 New Zealand greenback

NZD

26,329

26,381

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,600

2,598

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,714

2,714

1 Russian ruble

RUB

649

648

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian greenback

AUD

29,172

29,141

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore greenback

SGD

30,189

30,171

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,428

48,468

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,166

1,166

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,858

33,875

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,742

8,740

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,188

6,187

100 Thai baths

THB

120,850

120,877

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,551

9,556

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,843

32,723

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

43,756

43,731

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,728

9,727

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,888

13,888

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,872

2,874

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

479

478

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,445

12,445

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,710

24,709

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

80,172

80,068

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,361

3,361

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,004

12,005

In Iran, the official alternate price is used for the import of
some important merchandise.

SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran
to the foreign money alternate places of work, the place the value of 1 euro is
268,780 rials, and the value of $1 is 257,995 rials.

NIMA is a system meant for the sale of a sure proportion
of the international foreign money gained from export.

The value of 1 euro on this system is 262,080 rials, and the
value of $1 is 251,546 rials.

On the black market, $1 is value about 303,000-306,000 rials,
whereas 1 euro is value about 316,000-319,000 rials.

Follow the writer on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur





