Iranian currency rates for May 16
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The Central Bank of
Iran (CBI) introduced the official price of foreign currency on May
16, Trend
experiences referring to CBI.
According to the foreign money alternate price of the Central Bank of
Iran, 23 currencies have grown and 9 have decreased in value,
in comparison with May 15.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro
equals 43,756 rials.
|
Currency
|
Iranian rial on May 16
|
Iranian rial on May 15
|
1 US greenback
|
USD
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
51,510
|
51,505
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
41,932
|
41,923
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
4,186
|
4,180
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
4,325
|
4,313
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
5,876
|
5,877
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
542
|
543
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
136,542
|
136,562
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
21,929
|
21,799
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
32,521
|
32,504
|
1 Hong Kong greenback
|
HKD
|
5,351
|
5,351
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,235
|
109,232
|
1 Canadian greenback
|
CAD
|
32,537
|
32,527
|
1 New Zealand greenback
|
NZD
|
26,329
|
26,381
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,600
|
2,598
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
2,714
|
2,714
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
649
|
648
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
11,539
|
100 Iraq dinars
|
IQD
|
2,878
|
2,878
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
17
|
17
|
1 Australian greenback
|
AUD
|
29,172
|
29,141
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,201
|
11,200
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,702
|
111,702
|
1 Singapore greenback
|
SGD
|
30,189
|
30,171
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
49,428
|
48,468
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
1,166
|
1,166
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
23
|
23
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
33,858
|
33,875
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
8,742
|
8,740
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
6,188
|
6,187
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
120,850
|
120,877
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
9,551
|
9,556
|
1,000 South Korean wons
|
KRW
|
32,843
|
32,723
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,239
|
59,239
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
43,756
|
43,731
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
9,728
|
9,727
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
13,888
|
13,888
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,872
|
2,874
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
479
|
478
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
12,445
|
12,445
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,710
|
24,709
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
80,172
|
80,068
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
3,361
|
3,361
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
12,004
|
12,005
In Iran, the official alternate price is used for the import of
some important merchandise.
SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran
to the foreign money alternate places of work, the place the value of 1 euro is
268,780 rials, and the value of $1 is 257,995 rials.
NIMA is a system meant for the sale of a sure proportion
of the international foreign money gained from export.
The value of 1 euro on this system is 262,080 rials, and the
value of $1 is 251,546 rials.
On the black market, $1 is value about 303,000-306,000 rials,
whereas 1 euro is value about 316,000-319,000 rials.
