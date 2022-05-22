Iranian currency rates for May 22
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The Central Bank of
Iran (CBI) introduced the official fee of foreign currency on May
22, Trend
studies referring to CBI.
According to the forex change fee of the Central Bank of
Iran, 21 currencies have grown and 14 have decreased in value,
in comparison with May 21.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro
equals 44,360 rials.
|
Currency
|
Iranian rial on May 22
|
Iranian rial on May 21
|
1 US greenback
|
USD
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
52,466
|
52,473
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
43,093
|
43,086
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
4,225
|
4,222
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
4,311
|
4,306
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
5,962
|
5,962
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
540
|
540
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
136,885
|
137,123
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
21,003
|
20,994
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
32,839
|
32,852
|
1 Hong Kong greenback
|
HKD
|
5,352
|
5,352
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,235
|
109,234
|
1 Canadian greenback
|
CAD
|
32,743
|
32,724
|
1 New Zealand greenback
|
NZD
|
26,902
|
26,828
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,655
|
2,648
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
2,643
|
2,641
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
678
|
679
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
11,539
|
100 Iraq dinars
|
IQD
|
2,878
|
2,877
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
17
|
17
|
1 Australian greenback
|
AUD
|
29,556
|
29,534
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,201
|
11,200
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,702
|
111,701
|
1 Singapore greenback
|
SGD
|
30,433
|
30,429
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
49,371
|
49,339
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
1,165
|
1,166
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
23
|
23
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
33,694
|
33,721
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
8,747
|
8,735
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
6,276
|
6,276
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
122,047
|
122,088
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
9,568
|
9,569
|
1,000 South Korean wons
|
KRW
|
32,962
|
33,002
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,239
|
59,238
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
44,360
|
44,362
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
9,818
|
9,819
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
14,464
|
14,504
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,865
|
2,864
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
463
|
463
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
12,445
|
12,419
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,707
|
24,719
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
80,424
|
80,353
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
3,360
|
3,363
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
12,003
|
11,984
In Iran, the official change fee is used for the import of
some important merchandise.
SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran
to the forex change places of work, the place the worth of 1 euro is
269,750 rials, and the worth of $1 is 255,538 rials.
NIMA is a system meant for the sale of a sure proportion
of the international forex gained from export.
The value of 1 euro on this system is 260,243 rials, and the
value of $1 is 246,397 rials.
On the black market, $1 is price about 301,000-304,000 rials,
whereas 1 euro is price about 318,000-321,000 rials.
—
