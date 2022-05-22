Europe

Iranian currency rates for May 22

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham47 seconds ago
26 2 minutes read



BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The Central Bank of
Iran (CBI) introduced the official fee of foreign currency on May
22, Trend
studies referring to CBI.

According to the forex change fee of the Central Bank of
Iran, 21 currencies have grown and 14 have decreased in value,
in comparison with May 21.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro
equals 44,360 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on May 22

Iranian rial on May 21

1 US greenback

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,466

52,473

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,093

43,086

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,225

4,222

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,311

4,306

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,962

5,962

1 Indian rupee

INR

540

540

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,885

137,123

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

21,003

20,994

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,839

32,852

1 Hong Kong greenback

HKD

5,352

5,352

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,235

109,234

1 Canadian greenback

CAD

32,743

32,724

1 New Zealand greenback

NZD

26,902

26,828

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,655

2,648

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,643

2,641

1 Russian ruble

RUB

678

679

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,877

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian greenback

AUD

29,556

29,534

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,701

1 Singapore greenback

SGD

30,433

30,429

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,371

49,339

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,165

1,166

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,694

33,721

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,747

8,735

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,276

6,276

100 Thai baths

THB

122,047

122,088

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,568

9,569

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,962

33,002

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

44,360

44,362

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,818

9,819

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,464

14,504

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,865

2,864

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

463

463

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,445

12,419

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,719

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

80,424

80,353

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,360

3,363

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,003

11,984

In Iran, the official change fee is used for the import of
some important merchandise.

SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran
to the forex change places of work, the place the worth of 1 euro is
269,750 rials, and the worth of $1 is 255,538 rials.

NIMA is a system meant for the sale of a sure proportion
of the international forex gained from export.

The value of 1 euro on this system is 260,243 rials, and the
value of $1 is 246,397 rials.

On the black market, $1 is price about 301,000-304,000 rials,
whereas 1 euro is price about 318,000-321,000 rials.

Follow the creator on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur





Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham47 seconds ago
26 2 minutes read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button