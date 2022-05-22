Iranian currency rates for May 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The Central Bank of

Iran (CBI) introduced the official fee of foreign currency on May

22, Trend

studies referring to CBI.

According to the forex change fee of the Central Bank of

Iran, 21 currencies have grown and 14 have decreased in value,

in comparison with May 21.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro

equals 44,360 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 22 Iranian rial on May 21 1 US greenback USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,466 52,473 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,093 43,086 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,225 4,222 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,311 4,306 1 Danish krone DKK 5,962 5,962 1 Indian rupee INR 540 540 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,885 137,123 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 21,003 20,994 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,839 32,852 1 Hong Kong greenback HKD 5,352 5,352 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,234 1 Canadian greenback CAD 32,743 32,724 1 New Zealand greenback NZD 26,902 26,828 1 South African rand ZAR 2,655 2,648 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,643 2,641 1 Russian ruble RUB 678 679 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian greenback AUD 29,556 29,534 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore greenback SGD 30,433 30,429 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,371 49,339 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,165 1,166 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,694 33,721 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,747 8,735 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,276 6,276 100 Thai baths THB 122,047 122,088 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,568 9,569 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,962 33,002 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 44,360 44,362 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,818 9,819 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,464 14,504 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,865 2,864 1 Afghan afghani AFN 463 463 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,445 12,419 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,719 100 Philippine pesos PHP 80,424 80,353 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,360 3,363 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,003 11,984

In Iran, the official change fee is used for the import of

some important merchandise.

SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran

to the forex change places of work, the place the worth of 1 euro is

269,750 rials, and the worth of $1 is 255,538 rials.

NIMA is a system meant for the sale of a sure proportion

of the international forex gained from export.

The value of 1 euro on this system is 260,243 rials, and the

value of $1 is 246,397 rials.

On the black market, $1 is price about 301,000-304,000 rials,

whereas 1 euro is price about 318,000-321,000 rials.

