Iranian FM exchanges views on Vienna talks with Russia’s Lavrov

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian reviewed the

newest spherical of nuclear talks in Vienna and the outcomes of the

go to of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Moscow together with his

Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Monday, Trend reviews citing IRNA.

According to Russia’s Foreign Ministry, through the cellphone

dialog, the 2 international ministers reviewed the agreements

made between the 2 international locations through the latest go to of President

Ebrahim Raisi to Russia and his assembly with President Vladimir

Putin.

They additionally exchanged views on the newest developments concerning

the continued talks within the Austrian capital, Vienna, between Iran and

the 4+1 group of nations, particularly Russia, China, France, Germany

and the UK in addition to the EU consultant, round Iran’s nuclear

settlement often called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)

which focuses on removing of the US anti-Iran sanctions.

Amirabdollahian and Lavrov elaborated on the exceptional progress

made on this regard.