Iranian FM exchanges views on Vienna talks with Russia’s Lavrov
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian reviewed the
newest spherical of nuclear talks in Vienna and the outcomes of the
go to of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Moscow together with his
Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Monday, Trend reviews citing IRNA.
According to Russia’s Foreign Ministry, through the cellphone
dialog, the 2 international ministers reviewed the agreements
made between the 2 international locations through the latest go to of President
Ebrahim Raisi to Russia and his assembly with President Vladimir
Putin.
They additionally exchanged views on the newest developments concerning
the continued talks within the Austrian capital, Vienna, between Iran and
the 4+1 group of nations, particularly Russia, China, France, Germany
and the UK in addition to the EU consultant, round Iran’s nuclear
settlement often called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)
which focuses on removing of the US anti-Iran sanctions.
Amirabdollahian and Lavrov elaborated on the exceptional progress
made on this regard.