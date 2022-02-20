Iranian parliament sets six conditions for return to nuclear deal

Iran’s parliament has laid out six circumstances for Tehran to rejoin the 2015 nuclear cope with international powers in a letter to President Ebrahim Raisi revealed on Sunday, the nation’s official IRNA information company reported.

The letter, signed by 250 out of 290 parliamentarians, acknowledged that US and European events ought to assure that they might not exit a revived settlement, nor set off the “snapback mechanism” underneath which sanctions on Iran could be instantly reinstated if it violates nuclear compliance.

“We have to learn a lesson from past experiences and put a red line on the national interest by not committing to any agreement without obtaining necessary guarantees first,” lawmakers mentioned within the letter.

The assertion comes within the midst of ultimate steps to revive a 2015 nuclear settlement in Vienna, which might result in an settlement “very soon,” in response to a senior European Union official.

Such circumstances from parliament at a vital time threat proscribing Iranian negotiators’ room for manoeuvre in Vienna and endanger a ultimate settlement.

Iran’s parliament additionally made it a situation {that a} return to the deal ought to solely go forward if all sanctions have been lifted, together with these pertaining to terrorism, missile know-how and human rights.

In addition, lawmakers first wish to affirm that Iran receives cash from its exports, earlier than the federal government returns to nuclear compliance, the assertion added.

Iran’s parliament is dominated by the hardliner faction which is loyal to the nation’s final political authority, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

