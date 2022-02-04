Iranian separatists found guilty of spying for Saudi Arabia

Three members of an Iranian opposition group have been discovered responsible in Denmark of spying for Saudi Arabia.

The suspects had been accused of selling terror in Iran and passing on info for Saudi intelligence providers between 2012 and 2020.

The courtroom in Roskilde mentioned the three had gathered details about people and organisations — each in Denmark and overseas — in addition to on Iranian army affairs. They allegedly obtained as much as 15 million kroner (€2 million) in funds.

The three males — aged between 40 and 51 — had pleaded not responsible however now withstand 12 years in jail. They are as a result of be sentenced in March, the courtroom added.

The suspects had been arrested in February 2020 whereas dwelling in exile in Ringsted, 60 kilometres southwest of Copenhagen.

Denmark’s Security and Intelligence Service say they began an investigation into the case in November 2018.

The suspects are members of an Iranian opposition separatist group, the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz (ASMLA). In 2018, one of many three males was the target of an alleged Iranian assassination plot on Danish soil.

Iran has often accused Saudi Arabia of supporting separatist teams, such because the London-based group ASMLA.

The trial of the three suspects additionally has hyperlinks to the Netherlands, the place police had arrested a 40-year-old man.

Dutch police mentioned that an armed part of the ASMLA motion has carried out assaults in opposition to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, in addition to oil and gasoline fields.

Tehran has accused ASMLA of an assault on a army parade within the metropolis of Ahvaz in September 2018, that left a minimum of 25 individuals lifeless.

The opposition group has condemned the violence and denied that it was concerned, however the Danish courtroom heard that one of many three suspects had expressed his approval of the assault.

The prolonged trial was held behind closed doorways because of the “relationship with foreign powers and for the safety of the accused and others”, the Danish courtroom mentioned.