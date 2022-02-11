Iranians get behind wheel to mark 43rd anniversary of Islamic Revolution

Thousands of Iranians drove by way of Tehran on Friday to mark the forty third anniversary of the nation’s Islamic Revolution, staying in autos slightly than marching on foot amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Due to the pandemic, state tv mentioned this 12 months, because the earlier 12 months, there ought to be “no gathering or marching” by these celebrating the 1979 overthrow of the shah’s regime.

Instead, individuals travelled by automobile, bike and bicycle, to converge on the capital’s iconic Azadi Square, regardless of chilly temperatures.

Some had painted their automobiles within the purple, white and inexperienced colours of the Iranian flag, whereas others chanted slogans of “Death to America” and “We will resist until the end” from home windows as they drove by.

A lot of US flags had been additionally burnt by individuals chanting “We will not surrender” at Azadi Square, an AFP photographer mentioned.

State tv broadcast footage of comparable rallies in different main cities, together with Isfahan, Mashhad, Tabriz and Shiraz.

Demonstrators bore portraits of Iran’s supreme chief Ali Khamenei in addition to the late Ruhollah Khomeini, founding father of the Islamic republic, and revered common Qassim Soleimani, killed by a US airstrike at Baghdad airport in January 2020.

This 12 months’s anniversary is the primary since ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi took workplace in August final 12 months.

The celebrations mark the day that Shia cleric Khomeini returned from exile and ousted the final authorities of the US-backed shah.

Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi had already fled Iran after months of protests towards his rule.

The coronavirus has contaminated over 6.7 million individuals in Iran and killed greater than 133,000, based on official figures.

Iran, which has a inhabitants of round 85 million, is the Middle East nation hardest hit by the pandemic.

Nearly 55 million individuals have up to now obtained two doses of anti-COVID vaccines.

Alongside the pandemic, Iran’s economic system has been battered by sanctions reimposed by the United States since 2018, when then President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from a landmark nuclear deal.

Iran is presently engaged in negotiations with Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia straight and with the United States not directly to revive the deal formally referred to as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

