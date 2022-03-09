Iran’s chief negotiator Bagheri Kani returned to Vienna: ISNA

Iran’s chief negotiator in nuclear talks with world powers in Vienna, Ali Bagheri Kani, returned to the Austrian capital on Wednesday morning after consultations in Tehran, Iranian semi-official ISNA information company reported on Wednesday.

The 2015 deal that lifted sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear program is inside touching distance of being restored after eleven months of talks.

But the negotiations have been difficult by a last-minute demand from Russia for ensures from the United States that Western sanctions concentrating on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine wouldn’t have an effect on its enterprise with Iran.

Western powers on Tuesday warned Russia towards wrecking the just about accomplished deal on bringing the United States and Iran again into compliance with the accord.

The talks’ coordinator, Enrique Mora of the European Union, mentioned on Monday the time had come for political choices to be taken to finish the negotiations.

