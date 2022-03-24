Iran’s foreign minister says nuclear deal can be reached if US is pragmatic

The revival of a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers can occur within the quick time period if the United States exhibits pragmatism in Vienna negotiations, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stated on Thursday.

“If the United States is pragmatic, a nuclear deal can be reached in the short term,” he stated throughout a information convention in Beirut, including that the very important subject of sanctions reduction for Iran was not but absolutely resolved.

“Instead of wasting time by playing with words and time, the United States should take the right path and act pragmatically.

We are ready for a good, strong and stable agreement, but not at the price of our red lines.”

The talks had been near an settlement till Russia made last-minute calls for of the United States, insisting that sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine wouldn’t damage its commerce with Iran.

On Wednesday, Amir-Abdollahian stated throughout a visit to Damascus that Iran and world powers are nearer to an settlement in Vienna than ever earlier than.

But US officers have been extra cautious of their evaluation of efforts to revive the accord, which might curb Tehran’s nuclear program in change for lifting robust sanctions on Iran’s economic system.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated on Wednesday the United States and its allies have made progress in Iran nuclear talks however points stay, and it’s unclear if they are going to be resolved.

