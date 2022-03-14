Asia

Iran’s foreign minister to visit Russia on Tuesday: Spokesperson

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham3 mins ago
26 Less than a minute


Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will go to Russia on Tuesday, a overseas ministry spokesperson stated on Monday, amid considerations over the outlook for talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear pact.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The talks face the prospect of collapse after a last-minute Russian demand compelled world powers to pause negotiations for an undetermined time regardless of having a largely accomplished textual content.

Read extra:

Missiles launched from Iran targeted new US consulate in Erbil: Report

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claim responsibility for missile attack on Iraq’s Erbil

Iraq demands “clear explanation” from Iran over Erbil attack, summons ambassador



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham3 mins ago
26 Less than a minute
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button