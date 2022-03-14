Iran’s foreign minister to visit Russia on Tuesday: Spokesperson





Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will go to Russia on Tuesday, a overseas ministry spokesperson stated on Monday, amid considerations over the outlook for talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear pact.

The talks face the prospect of collapse after a last-minute Russian demand compelled world powers to pause negotiations for an undetermined time regardless of having a largely accomplished textual content.

