Iran’s Khamenei hopes for economic upturn in Persian new year speech

Iran’s supreme chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expressed on Sunday hopes for the advance of his nation’s financial system throughout a speech to mark Nowruz, the Persian New Year.

Iran’s financial system has suffered beneath stringent sanctions that had been reimposed by the US in 2018 after it unilaterally pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

“These economic problems are curable and we hope that some of them will disappear this year,” Khamenei stated throughout his televised speech.

The issues “will not all disappear at once but gradually”, he stated.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Khamenei stated the hardest issues encountered final 12 months had been resulting from “rising prices and inflation”.

Iran has been holding direct talks in Vienna to revive the 2015 nuclear take care of Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia. The US has been collaborating not directly.

Various actors have lately steered that an settlement is shut.

“One of the most important happy events of the last year was that the Americans themselves admitted that they suffered a shameful defeat in their maximum pressure policy against Iran,” Khamenei stated on Sunday.

Former US president Donald Trump had used the time period “maximum pressure campaign” to explain his administration’s coverage in the direction of Iran, together with the strict sanctions regime.

Khamenei stated that the Iranian New Year, which begins on Monday, will deal with manufacturing and the creation of jobs.

“National production is the key route to overcoming the economic difficulties and challenges in the country,” he stated.

Read extra:

US weighs dropping Iran’s IRGC from terrorism list: Reuters

‘Impossible to imagine’ nuclear deal if Iran doesn’t release Americans: Sherman

Iran minister says ‘two issues’ remain with US to restore nuclear deal