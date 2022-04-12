Iran’s military helping smuggle weapons from Iraq to Russia: Report

Iranian networks have been working to smuggle weapons from Iraq to Russia as Moscow’s plans to rapidly invade Ukraine’s capital and topple the federal government didn’t succeed, in response to intelligence and sources acquainted with the matter.

Among the weapons being transferred to Russia are Iran’s Bavar 373 missile system, the Guardian reported late Monday evening.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Iraq’s Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), often known as Ḥashd al-Shaabi, reportedly dismantled and despatched two Brazilian-designed Astros II rocket-launcher programs to Iran on April 1, the Guardian stated.

The PMF despatched rocket-propelled grenades and anti-tank missiles to Iran via the Salamja border crossing on March 26. From there, the Iranian army transferred the weapons to Russia by sea, the report cited a commander of the Iran-backed militia as saying.

“We don’t care where the heavy weapons go [because we don’t need them at the moment],” a PMF supply informed the Guardian. “Whatever is anti-US makes us happy.”

Russia has been hit by crushing financial sanctions from the US and Europe as a result of its invasion of Ukraine, which is now in its second month.

The sanctions focused banks, oligarchs, Putin’s household and weapons producers. It has been reported that Moscow is struggling to accumulate wanted weapons after being unable to take over Ukraine swiftly.

While the US has warned international locations – most notably China – towards making an attempt to assist Russia evade sanctions or present it with weapons, US officers haven’t addressed such experiences of weapons smuggling from Iran.

The Pentagon stated it didn’t have any remark “as this would be related to intelligence assessments.”

Al Arabiya English has reached out to the State Department for remark.

Read extra: US President Biden believes Iran’s Quds Force is terror group: State Department