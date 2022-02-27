Iran’s nuclear negotiator returns to Vienna for talks on resolving remaining issues

Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani will return to Vienna on Sunday night for talks on resolving the remaining points in oblique negotiations with the United States to revive a 2015 deal, the official IRNA information company reported.

Bagheri Kani, who flew to Tehran final week for consultations with Iranian officers, will “pursue the negotiations with a clear agenda aimed at resolving” the remaining points, IRNA stated.

Nournews, which is affiliated to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council that’s in control of the nuclear talks file, stated a council assembly confused “the need to quickly resolve the remaining issues that border between agreement and dead end”.

It didn’t identify the sticking factors, however the primary remaining disputes seem to incorporate the extent of sanctions rollback and questions on uranium traces discovered at a number of outdated however undeclared websites.

“No restriction on time can prevent the continuation of the talks for a good agreement,” Nournews added.

Iran has made clear it needs an finish to the oil and banking sanctions which are hurting its financial system, whereas insisting additionally on

the lifting of human rights and terrorism-related curbs.

On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian stated Tehran was able to “immediately conclude” a deal in talks to revive its 2015 nuclear accord with world powers if Western powers present actual will.

“Seriously reviewing draft of the agreement…Our red lines aremade clear to Western parties. Ready to immediately conclude

a good deal, should they show real will,” Amirabdollahian stated on Twitter.

Ambirabdollahin is due on Tuesday to report back to the Iranian parliament on the progress of the talks, native media stated.

On Friday, a senior US State Department official stated negotiators had made important progress up to now week or so

on reviving the deal however very robust points remained.

The pact was deserted in 2018 by then-US President Donald Trump, who additionally reimposed intensive sanctions on Iran.

The deal between Iran and world powers restricted Tehran’s enrichment of uranium to make it tougher for it to develop

materials for nuclear weapons, if it selected to, in return for a lifting of worldwide sanctions in opposition to Tehran.

Other events to the deal — Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia — have shuttled between the 2 sides through the Vienna talks.

