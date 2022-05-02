Iran’s petrochemical production increasing

TEHRAN, Iran, May 2. Iran’s main petrochemical

firm, Amir Kabir Petrochemical Company, has elevated manufacturing

by 16 p.c, mentioned the Managing Director of Amir Kabir

Petrochemical Company Yadollah Mosadeghifard, Trend studies citing

IRNA.

“The firm’s polymer and ethylene manufacturing has been larger

than predictions within the final Iranian yr (began March 21,

2021),” he mentioned.

He identified that Amir Kabir Petrochemical Company had a

45-percent enhance in ethylene manufacturing final yr, in comparison with

2020.

The firm’s polymer merchandise embrace excessive, low ,and linear

low-density polyethylene in varied grades.