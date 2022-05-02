Europe
Iran’s petrochemical production increasing
TEHRAN, Iran, May 2. Iran’s main petrochemical
firm, Amir Kabir Petrochemical Company, has elevated manufacturing
by 16 p.c, mentioned the Managing Director of Amir Kabir
Petrochemical Company Yadollah Mosadeghifard, Trend studies citing
IRNA.
“The firm’s polymer and ethylene manufacturing has been larger
than predictions within the final Iranian yr (began March 21,
2021),” he mentioned.
He identified that Amir Kabir Petrochemical Company had a
45-percent enhance in ethylene manufacturing final yr, in comparison with
2020.
The firm’s polymer merchandise embrace excessive, low ,and linear
low-density polyethylene in varied grades.