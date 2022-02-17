Iran’s president calls for urgent monitoring of essential goods’ prices on markets

TEHRAN, Iran, Feb. 17

Trend:

To assure entry to important items, its proposed to hold

out pressing monitoring in the marketplace, Iranian President Ebrahim

Raisi stated, Trend

stories by way of IRNA.

Raisi made the comment at a cupboard assembly on Wednesday.

Referring to the federal government’s efforts to compensate for the

shortcomings throughout the COVID-19 pandemic disaster, Raisi obliged all

ministries and supervisory companies to observe the market and take

rapid motion steps to unravel the rising issues.

The actions of a monitoring cupboard may contribute to a way

of confidence and management of the disaster among the many inhabitants,

serving to to keep away from panic and social unrest.