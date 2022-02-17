Europe
Iran’s president calls for urgent monitoring of essential goods’ prices on markets
TEHRAN, Iran, Feb. 17
Trend:
To assure entry to important items, its proposed to hold
out pressing monitoring in the marketplace, Iranian President Ebrahim
Raisi stated, Trend
stories by way of IRNA.
Raisi made the comment at a cupboard assembly on Wednesday.
Referring to the federal government’s efforts to compensate for the
shortcomings throughout the COVID-19 pandemic disaster, Raisi obliged all
ministries and supervisory companies to observe the market and take
rapid motion steps to unravel the rising issues.
The actions of a monitoring cupboard may contribute to a way
of confidence and management of the disaster among the many inhabitants,
serving to to keep away from panic and social unrest.