Iran’s president to visit Oman

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will go to the Sultanate of Oman on Monday, Oman News Agency reported on Saturday.

The go to embodies the “good neighborliness and good relations” between Oman and Iran, the report mentioned, including that Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and Raisi are eager on bettering ties in all fields to serve the pursuits of each international locations.

The two international locations are anticipated to signal memorandums of understanding within the fields of financial system and commerce, the report added, noting that industrial change between the 2 international locations reached $1.336 billion final yr.

Separately on Saturday, Iranian state information company (IRNA) reported that Iran has agreed to revive a venture for a pipeline to hold Iranian fuel to Oman that’s been stalled for nearly 20 years, in keeping with Reuters.

