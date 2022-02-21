Iran’s Raisi says guarantees essential to reaching deal at nuclear talks

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, on a visit to Qatar, mentioned on Monday the United States ought to show its will to elevate sanctions in oblique talks to salvage a 2015 nuclear pact.

Raisi’s journey to Doha comes amid progress in Vienna towards reviving the deal between Iran and world powers, that Washington stop in 2018, in talks being intently watched by Gulf states involved about Iran’s missiles program and regional proxies.

“Guarantees are essential to reach an agreement in the nuclear talks,” Raisi mentioned at a joint information convention with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

The emir, whose international minister not too long ago held talks in Washington and in Tehran, mentioned his US-allied nation was able to do what it might to assist carry an agreeable resolution to all events in Vienna.

Earlier, Qatar and Iran signed bilateral agreements within the first go to by an Iranian president to Doha in 11 years, throughout which Raisi will attend a fuel exporters summit on Tuesday.

“We have today expanded our cooperation in the fields of economy, energy, infrastructure, culture and food security,” the president mentioned.

Before heading to Qatar, Raisi expressed hope his go to would increase ties with different Gulf Arab states and confused Iran’s standing as a primary oil and fuel producer and founding member of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum.

Iran’s oil minister mentioned on Monday that unilateral sanctions towards members of the discussion board threaten international power safety and that Iran offered the most suitable choice for fuel exports to east and west, the semi-official Tasnim information company reported.

Qatar has good ties with Iran, with which it shares an enormous fuel subject.

Iran has confronted fuel shortages at residence due to report excessive consumption significantly for winter family heating and has needed to reduce provides to cement vegetation and different industries.

