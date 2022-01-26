Iran’s Raisi says revival of 2015 deal possible if US lifts sanctions

Iran’s hardline President Ebrahim Raisi mentioned on Tuesday a revival of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal is feasible if the US removes sanctions which have crippled the Islamic Republic’s financial system.

“If the other party removes the unjust sanctions, there will be possibility to revive the pact,” Raisi advised Iran’s state TV.

Since April, Tehran and Washington have held oblique talks in Vienna to safe the pact, which Washington exited in 2018 and re-imposed harsh sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to violate nuclear limits of the settlement.

Western diplomats have indicated they had been hoping to have a breakthrough over the following few weeks, however sharp variations stay. Iran has rejected any deadline imposed by Western powers.

Iran mentioned on Monday that it was prepared to contemplate direct talks with the US if it feels it may well get a superb cope with ensures that Washington won’t exit the deal once more. “We have not had talks with the Americans. But as we have announced earlier and announce again, if the (other) sides are willing to lift the unjust sanctions against the Iranian nation, there is room for any agreement,” Raisi mentioned.

As Iran refuses to immediately meet US officers in Vienna, different events to the pact – Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia – should shuttle between the 2 sides.

