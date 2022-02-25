Iran’s Raisi tells Putin NATO expansion a ‘serious threat’ as Russia invades Ukraine

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi instructed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that NATO growth is a “serious threat” the day Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, the Iranian Presidency reported on Thursday.

“NATO expansion is a serious threat to the stability and security of independent countries in different regions,” Raisi mentioned in a phone name with Putin.

Raisi “expressed hope that what was happening would benefit the nations and the region,” in accordance with the Iranian Presidency’s assertion.

Russia’s troops launched on Thursday a complete assault on Ukraine earlier on Thursday that introduced explosions and set off air raid sirens in Kyiv and different cities, formally starting the army battle the West has tried for months to dissuade Moscow from beginning.

Ukraine’s authorities mentioned a minimum of 40 individuals, each civilian and army, had been killed up to now.

Earlier on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian blamed the Russian-Ukraine disaster on what he described as NATO’s “provocations”.

“The Ukraine crisis is rooted in NATO’s provocations. We don’t believe that resorting to war is a solution. Imperative to establish ceasefire and to find a political and democratic resolution,” he tweeted.

Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine regardless of worldwide condemnation and underneath the specter of heavy sanctions by the US and Europe.

Putin justified the incursion into the neighbouring nation by claiming the NATO alliance pursued an “expansionist agenda,” transferring ever nearer to Russia’s borders and threatening his nation’s safety.

