Iran’s state broadcaster says it was hacked for 10 seconds

Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB was hacked for 10 seconds on Thursday, state media reported, because the nation prepares to mark the anniversary of its 1979 Islamic Revolution.

“During a period of 10 seconds, the faces and voices of hypocrites appeared on (our) Channel One,” IRIB mentioned, a phrase Iran’s clerical rulers use to confer with exiled opposition group People’s Mujahideen Organization of Iran (PMOI).

The PMOI – also referred to as the Mujahideen Khalq Organization (MKO) – presents itself as an alternative choice to Iran’s theocracy and is the primary faction throughout the exiled opposition umbrella group, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

During the hack, photos of MKO leaders Maryam and Masoud Rajavi appeared on state TV and a person’s voice may very well be heard chanting “Salute to Rajavi, death to (Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei!,” in line with movies posted on social media.

Deputy IRIB chief Ali Dadi mentioned the case was beneath investigation.

“Our colleagues are investigating the incident. This is an extremely complex attack and only the owners of this technology could exploit and damage the backdoors and features that are installed on the systems,” Dadi informed state TV channel IRINN.

“Similar disruptions happened to the Koran Channel, Radio Javan and Radio Payam,” he added, referring to different state-affiliated broadcast channels.

In the previous, the Islamic Republic has been focused by a collection of cyberattacks resembling one final yr in October that disrupted the sale of closely sponsored gasoline.

Iran has mentioned it’s on excessive alert for on-line assaults, which it has blamed on arch-foes United States and Israel. The United States and different Western powers in the meantime have accused Iran of attempting to disrupt and break into their on-line networks.

Iran will maintain official celebrations in early February to commemorate the forty third anniversary of the revolution that toppled US-backed Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

