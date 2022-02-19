Iran’s top diplomat says ready for immediate prisoner swap with US

Iran is able to swap prisoners with the United States, Iran’s overseas minister stated on Saturday, including that talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal may succeed “at the earliest possible time” if the US makes the required political choices.

Reuters reported on Thursday {that a} US-Iranian deal is taking form in Vienna after months of oblique talks to revive the nuclear pact. The draft textual content of the settlement alluded to different measures, together with unfreezing billions of Iranian funds in South Korean banks and the discharge of Western prisoners held in Iran, Reuters reported.

“We believe prisoner swap is a humanitarian issue… unrelated to the nuclear accord… We can do it immediately,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahiantold a panel on the Munich Security Conference.

Robert Malley, who leads the oblique US talks with Iran in Vienna, has prompt that securing the nuclear pact is unlikely until Tehran releases 4 US residents Washington says it’s holding hostage.

In current years, Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards have arrested dozens of twin nationals and foreigners, totally on espionage and security-related prices. Tehran denies taking prisoners to realize diplomatic leverage, as claimed by rights activists.

In the previous, Iran has known as for the discharge of over a dozen Iranians within the US, together with seven Iranian American twin nationals, two Iranians with everlasting US residency and 4 Iranian residents with no authorized standing within the US.

Most of them have been jailed for violating US sanctions in opposition to Iran.

When requested whether or not Tehran was prepared to carry direct talks with Washington, Amir-Abdollahian didn’t rule this out.

“They have asked for direct meetings… If Washington’s intentions are genuine, they should take some tangible steps of goodwill on the ground such as freeing Iran’s frozen assets abroad,” he stated.

The 2015 deal between Iran and main powers restricted Iran’s enrichment of uranium to make it tougher for Tehran to develop materials for nuclear weapons, in return for a lifting of worldwide sanctions in opposition to Tehran.

But it has eroded since 2018 when then-President Donald Trump withdrew the US and reimposed far-reaching sanctions on Iran.

Tehran has since breached the deal’s limits and gone nicely past, rebuilding stockpiles of enriched uranium, refining it to increased fissile purity and putting in superior centrifuges to hurry up output.

Both Tehran and Washington have described the nuclear talks as constructive since final week, when the negotiations resumed after a 10-day pause. However, they’ve additionally stated that powerful political choices wanted to be taken to beat the remaining variations.

“I want to emphasize right here that we’re prepared to realize an excellent deal, on the earliest attainable time, if the opposite aspect makes the wanted political choice,” Amir-Abdollahian said.

“If the talks fail in Vienna, Western powers will be responsible for the failure because we want a good deal.”

After 10 months of talks, one of the remaining differences is Iran’s demand for a US guarantee of no more sanctions or other punitive steps in future, and also how and when to restore verifiable restrictions on Iran’s nuclear activity.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Iran has shown flexibility by agreeing to “inherent guarantees” as Washington says it is impossible for President Joe Biden to provide the legal assurances Iran has demanded.

Amir-Abdollahian said a joint statement by the heads of the U. Senate and House of Representatives to back the nuclear deal would suffice as a “political guarantee.”

