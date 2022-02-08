Iraq approves Haditha oil refinery development project

Iraq’s state-run North Refineries Company, which controls the Haditha refinery, has agreed a contract with the US firm Honeywell UOP to finish the refinery’s growth undertaking, a cupboard assertion stated on Tuesday.

The refinery is situated within the western Anbar province and is considered one of many oldest refineries within the nation.

Developing the Haditha refinery would assist enhance the Country’s general oil manufacturing, the state information company (INA) reported on Tuesday.

Iraq has been planning to totally develop the Haditha refinery after liberating areas round it from ISIS in 2018.

