Iraq demands “clear explanation” from Iran over Erbil attack, summons ambassador

Iraq demanded a “frank and clear explanation” from Iran relating to the ballistic missile assault on its Kurdish regional capital of Erbil, the Ministerial Council for National Security stated on Sunday, and the nation’s overseas ministry summoned the Iranian ambassador to protest the assault.

“Iraq has requested, through diplomatic channels, frank and clear explanation from the Iranian side, and is awaiting a stance from the Iranian political leadership in rejecting the aggression,” the council stated, in accordance with state information company INA.

The overseas ministry stated in an announcement it “summoned Iran’s ambassador to Iraq to protest the Iranian missile bombardment of Erbil and the material losses it caused, and damage to civilian facilities and housing for citizens, in addition to spreading fear among the residents of those areas.”

Earlier on Sunday, Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan area safety forces introduced {that a} “dozen ballistic missiles” focused Erbil, together with the US consulate underneath building, inflicting injury however with none main casualties.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards claimed the assault which they stated focused Israeli “strategic centers” in Erbil.

The assault on Erbil comes after the IRGC introduced final Tuesday that an Israeli strike killed two of its members in Syria, vowing to take revenge.The Iraqi council stated: “Iraq had previously announced its refusal to violate its sovereignty and use its lands to settle scores between states and parties, stressing its stance of rejecting the use of its lands to attack neighboring countries.”

The US condemned the missile strike on Erbil. State Department Spokesman Ned Price stated: “The strikes were an outrageous violation of Iraq’s sovereignty. No US facilities were damaged or personnel injured, and we have no indications the attack was directed at the US. Iran must immediately cease its attacks, respect Iraqi sovereignty, and halt its interference in Iraq’s internal affairs.”

Locations of American forces and contractors in Iraq have been recurrently focused with missile assaults. The assaults have been claimed by teams that each US and Iraqi officers have described as smokescreens for well-known Iran-aligned armed factions in Iraq.

