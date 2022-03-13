Iraq demands “clear explanation” from Iran over Erbil attack, summons ambassador

Iraq demanded a “frank and clear explanation” from Iran

concerning the ballistic missile assault on its Kurdish regional

capital of Erbil, the Ministerial Council for National Security

stated on Sunday, and the nation’s international ministry summoned the

Iranian ambassador to protest the assault, Trend experiences citing

Al

Arabiya.

“Iraq has requested, by way of diplomatic channels, frank and

clear rationalization from the Iranian aspect, and is awaiting a stance

from the Iranian political management in rejecting the aggression,”

the council stated, in line with state information company INA.

The international ministry stated in an announcement it “summoned Iran’s

ambassador to Iraq to protest the Iranian missile bombardment of

Erbil and the fabric losses it triggered, and injury to civilian

services and housing for residents, along with spreading worry

among the many residents of these areas.”