Iraq demands “clear explanation” from Iran over Erbil attack, summons ambassador
Iraq demanded a “frank and clear explanation” from Iran
concerning the ballistic missile assault on its Kurdish regional
capital of Erbil, the Ministerial Council for National Security
stated on Sunday, and the nation’s international ministry summoned the
Iranian ambassador to protest the assault, Trend experiences citing
Al
Arabiya.
“Iraq has requested, by way of diplomatic channels, frank and
clear rationalization from the Iranian aspect, and is awaiting a stance
from the Iranian political management in rejecting the aggression,”
the council stated, in line with state information company INA.
The international ministry stated in an announcement it “summoned Iran’s
ambassador to Iraq to protest the Iranian missile bombardment of
Erbil and the fabric losses it triggered, and injury to civilian
services and housing for residents, along with spreading worry
among the many residents of these areas.”