Iraq exports over 100 mln barrels of crude oil in Aug.
Iraq exported 101.85 million barrels of crude oil in August with
revenues of 9.78 billion U.S. {dollars}, mentioned the Iraqi Oil Ministry,
citing Xinhua.
The common worth for crude oil in August was 96.05 {dollars} per
barrel, the ministry mentioned in a press release, citing statistics from
the State Organization for Marketing of Oil.
A complete of 100.75 million barrels have been exported from oil fields
in central and southern Iraq through the Port of Basra, whereas about
1.10 million barrels have been exported from the northern province of
Kirkuk through the Turkish port of Ceyhan on the Mediterranean, the
assertion mentioned.
Oil costs have risen in international markets because the outbreak of
the Russia-Ukraine disaster in February, benefiting Iraq and different
oil exporting international locations.
Iraq’s economic system closely depends on crude oil exports, which
account for greater than 90 % of the nation’s revenues.