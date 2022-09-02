Iraq exports over 100 mln barrels of crude oil in Aug.

Iraq exported 101.85 million barrels of crude oil in August with

revenues of 9.78 billion U.S. {dollars}, mentioned the Iraqi Oil Ministry,

citing Xinhua.

The common worth for crude oil in August was 96.05 {dollars} per

barrel, the ministry mentioned in a press release, citing statistics from

the State Organization for Marketing of Oil.

A complete of 100.75 million barrels have been exported from oil fields

in central and southern Iraq through the Port of Basra, whereas about

1.10 million barrels have been exported from the northern province of

Kirkuk through the Turkish port of Ceyhan on the Mediterranean, the

assertion mentioned.

Oil costs have risen in international markets because the outbreak of

the Russia-Ukraine disaster in February, benefiting Iraq and different

oil exporting international locations.

Iraq’s economic system closely depends on crude oil exports, which

account for greater than 90 % of the nation’s revenues.