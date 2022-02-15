Asia

Iraq federal court deems Kurdistan oil and gas law unconstitutional

Iraq’s federal court docket on Tuesday deemed an oil and fuel legislation regulating the oil trade in Iraqi Kurdistan unconstitutional, the state information company reported.

The Kurdish regional authorities (KRG) has been creating oil and fuel sources independently of the federal authorities, and in 2007 enacted its personal legislation that established the directives by which the area would administer these sources.

