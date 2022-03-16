Iraq MPs to vote for president on March 26

The Iraqi parliament on Tuesday scheduled a March 26 session for deputies to carry a delayed vote on the nation’s president.

Parliament additionally launched a ultimate record of 40 candidates for the put up, a largely ceremonial position reserved for the Kurds.

Among the frontrunners are Barham Saleh, the incumbent and member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, and Rebar Ahmed of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the PUK’s rival.

Lack of a quorum and authorized points have held up the competition, including to war-scarred Iraq’s political uncertainty as a result of the president has to call a major minister backed by the most important bloc in parliament.

On February 13, the supreme courtroom ruled out a bid by veteran politician Hoshyar Zebari backed by the KDP to run, after a grievance filed towards him over years-old corruption fees.

Iraqi politics had been thrown additional into turmoil following the October 2021 common elections, which had been marred by a record-low turnout, post-election threats and violence, and a delay of a number of months till ultimate outcomes had been confirmed.

Intense negotiations amongst political teams have since didn’t kind a majority parliamentary coalition to nominate a brand new prime minister to succeed Mustafa al-Kadhemi.

The largest political bloc led by firebrand Shia cleric Moqtada Sadr, had backed Zebari for the presidency.

Tensions rose Sunday with Iranian missile strikes on Erbil, capital of an autonomous Kurdish area in northern Iraq.

Tehran mentioned the assault focused Israeli websites, however Kurdish authorities denied any such presence.

