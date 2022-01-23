Iraq schedules crude shipments for March loading amid strong demand: Official

Iraq has already scheduled some oil shipments for loading in March attributable to projections of sturdy demand, Ali Nizar, deputy head of Iraq’s State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO), advised reporters on Sunday.

On the topic of oil costs, Nizar stated it was nonetheless too early to say if costs will exceed $100 per barrel, as some analysts have forecast.

Oil costs hit a seven-year excessive simply above $89 a barrel on Wednesday. Any value enhance won’t final, Nizar stated, however the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) was taking the present fluctuations into consideration.

OPEC+, the group of producers comprising OPEC and allies together with Russia, have aimed to boost output by 400,000 bpd a month however manufacturing has elevated by lower than that as some producers battle to pump extra, in line with OPEC’s month-to-month report in January.

The market may need extra portions of oil and OPEC+ will provide extra to the market if wanted, Nizar stated. He added that Iraq’s common oil exports are anticipated to rise to three.3 million barrels per day in February, from 3.2 million barrels per day in January.

