Iraq seizes more than six million Captagon pills in drug bust

Iraqi safety forces stated Saturday they’d damaged up a drug trafficking ring and seized greater than six million drugs of the amphetamine-type stimulant Captagon, making a number of arrests.

Iraq’s northwestern neighbor Syria is the Middle East’s major Captagon producer.

Iraqi forces seized “around 6.2 million pills” from a warehouse within the southwest of the capital, the nationwide safety company stated in a press release, including that the medicine had been set for distribution “in areas of Baghdad and other provinces.”

Three Iraqis and 4 suspects from different Arab nations had been arrested in reference to the trafficking community, it added.

The assertion stated safety forces broke up a second drug ring after an Arab nationwide was arrested “in possession of six kilograms [13 pounds] of hashish,” whereas two accomplices had been additionally detained.

All 10 accused “admitted to links with international drug trafficking networks,” it stated.

Drug trafficking convictions could be punishable by the loss of life penalty in Iraq.

Trade in Captagon within the Middle East grew exponentially in 2021 to high $5 billion, posing an rising well being and safety danger to the area, a report stated earlier this month.

Captagon was the commerce identify of a drug initially patented in Germany within the early Nineteen Sixties that contained an amphetamine-type stimulant known as fenethylline used to deal with consideration deficit and narcolepsy amongst different circumstances.

It was later banned and have become a bootleg drug virtually solely produced and consumed within the Middle East.

The sale and use of medication in Iraq has soared in recent times. Security forces have stepped up operations and make virtually day by day bulletins of seizures or arrests.

In the primary three months of this yr, Iraqi safety forces detained 18 suspected drug traffickers within the largely desert province of Anbar, which shares a protracted border with Syria, in line with an official supply.

More than three million Captagon drugs had been seized in the identical interval.

