Iraqi court suspends Zebari president bid

Iraq’s federal courtroom has suspended former overseas minister Hoshyar Zebari’s presidential bid whereas it appears to be like into corruption allegations courting again to 2016, the state information company studies, sooner or later earlier than parliament is because of elect a brand new president.

Zebari, a distinguished Kurdish politician who served as Iraq’s overseas minister for greater than a decade, was finance minister when he was sacked by parliament in 2016 over alleged corruption.

He denied the accusations.

Last week 4 parliamentarians filed a petition to the federal courtroom demanding Zebari’s exclusion from the presidential race, accusing him of economic and administrative corruption in 2016.

In its ruling, the courtroom mentioned it had “decided to temporarily suspend the procedures of electing (Zebari) for the position of President of the Republic until the case is resolved”.

Zebari was not instantly accessible for remark.

He has beforehand mentioned the allegations towards him are politically motivated.

Two MPs mentioned on situation of anonymity that Zebari’s suspension might delay Monday’s vote, which comes 4 months after a parliamentary election led to populist Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr’s motion turning into the most important bloc with 73 seats within the fractious 329-seat home.

The nation’s new president might be tasked with asking the biggest bloc in parliament to type a authorities.

Zebari, certainly one of 25 candidates, had excessive possibilities of successful the election earlier than the corruption allegations surfaced once more.