Iraqi FM tests positive for COVID-19: ministry statement

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein have been examined optimistic for COVID-19, however “is recovering and will continue his work soon,” the overseas ministry confirmed on Sunday, Trend studies citing Xinhua.

“We confirm that the minister’s health condition is good, and he is recovering, and he will continue his work and activities soon,” mentioned an announcement by the ministry’s spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf.

The assertion got here in response to media studies that Hussein didn’t take part within the consultative assembly of overseas ministers of the Arab League in Kuwait due to his an infection with coronavirus.

The Iraqi well being ministry reported on Sunday 5,582 new coronavirus circumstances, elevating the nationwide caseload to 2,203,365.

It additionally reported 15 new deaths, bringing the dying toll from the virus to 24,376, whereas the entire recoveries in Iraq climbed by 5,657 to 2,104,993.

A complete of 17,395,408 assessments have been carried out in Iraq because the outbreak of the illness in 2020, with 20,933 achieved in the course of the day, the ministry mentioned.

A complete of 35,884 individuals had been vaccinated towards COVID-19 up to now 24 hours throughout the nation, bringing the entire variety of doses administered to 9,244,037, it added.

Iraq has been pushing ahead its vaccination drive because the authority authorized in January of 2021 the emergency use of China’s Sinopharm vaccine and different COVID-19 vaccines.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in 2020, the Chinese authorities has despatched a number of batches of medical assist to Iraq and donated 4 shipments of Sinopharm vaccines to assist battle the pandemic.