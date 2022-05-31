Iraqi officials: Five missiles hit Iraqi base hosting US

At least 5 missiles hit a sprawling Iraqi military base internet hosting US troops within the nation’s western desert Monday, two Iraqi safety officers stated.

The officers stated the Grad missiles struck contained in the Ain al-Asad base in Iraq’s western Anbar province and induced minor damages however no casualties.

The officers stated the missiles hit just a few meters (yards) from the place US forces are stationed. The officers spoke on situation of anonymity as a result of they weren’t licensed to temporary media.

The culprits weren’t instantly recognized, however the US has beforehand accused Iran-backed Iraqi militia teams of concentrating on the American presence in Iraq, together with the US Embassy in Baghdad.

The assaults have been as soon as a frequent incidence, however have lessened in current months.

In March, Iran attacked Iraq’s northern metropolis of Irbil with a dozen ballistic missiles claiming it was concentrating on Israeli spy facilities. Iraq later stated an investigation discovered there was no Israeli presence within the areas. The assault was additionally thought-about a warning to the US, a staunch ally of Israel.

US-led coalition forces lately ended their fight mission in Iraq, however proceed to play an advisory function to Iraqi forces within the battle towards the ISIS extremist group.

