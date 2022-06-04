Iraqi security forces intercept microlight aircraft carrying million captagon pills

Iraqi safety forces have mentioned they pressured down a microlight plane close to the Kuwaiti border headed to the emirate from Iran with a million drugs of the amphetamine-type stimulant captagon.

Captagon has been sweeping the Middle East for years, with massive seizures reported weekly, significantly within the oil-rich Gulf Arab states.

The Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency mentioned the microlight entered Iraqi airspace from neighboring Iran on Friday.

It mentioned brokers had been alerted to the flight by a tip-off and opened hearth on the plane.

“That forced the pilot to land. He fled toward the border of a neighboring country,” the company mentioned in a press release.

The assertion mentioned the million captagon drugs recovered in a search of the deserted plane had been meant on the market inside Iraq.

But a senior safety forces officer informed AFP the microlight “came from Iran” and was “headed for Kuwait” with its consignment of the extremely addictive drug.

