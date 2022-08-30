Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr announces hunger strike: State media
Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has introduced a starvation strike
till the protestors’ violence and use of weapons stops, Trend reviews citing
Al
Arabiya.
Earlier, al-Sadr introduced his remaining resignation from politics,
prompting lots of of his followers to storm the primary cupboard
headquarters in Baghdad’s Green Zone.
Clashes erupted between al-Sadr followers and backers of
Iran-backed teams. Police intervened with tear fuel to disperse the
protestors.
Gunshots had been reported within the Green Zone, and medics instructed AFP 12
al-Sadr supporters had been shot useless whereas there have been no less than 270
injured.
Iraq’s navy introduced a nation-wide curfew ranging from
7:00 pm (1600 GMT) and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi suspended
cupboard classes.