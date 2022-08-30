Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has introduced a starvation strike

till the protestors’ violence and use of weapons stops, Trend reviews citing

Al

Arabiya.

Earlier, al-Sadr introduced his remaining resignation from politics,

prompting lots of of his followers to storm the primary cupboard

headquarters in Baghdad’s Green Zone.

Clashes erupted between al-Sadr followers and backers of

Iran-backed teams. Police intervened with tear fuel to disperse the

protestors.

Gunshots had been reported within the Green Zone, and medics instructed AFP 12

al-Sadr supporters had been shot useless whereas there have been no less than 270

injured.

Iraq’s navy introduced a nation-wide curfew ranging from

7:00 pm (1600 GMT) and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi suspended

cupboard classes.