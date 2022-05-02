Iraqi soldier killed in clashes with Yazidi fighters

An Iraqi soldier was killed and two others have been wounded in clashes Monday with Yazidi fighters within the northern area of Sinjar, a military officer and an MP mentioned.

The heartland of Iraq’s Yazidi minority, Sinjar is the positioning of frequent confrontations between safety forces and native fighters affiliated with Turkey’s banned separatist Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The two sides traded accusations of getting ignited the newest preventing, which broke out Sunday.

Sherwan al-Douberdani, a provincial deputy, mentioned a soldier was killed, whereas a senior military official mentioned two different troopers have been injured.

The clashes additionally value the lives of half a dozen Yazidi fighters, mentioned the officer, who spoke on situation of anonymity.

The Iraqi navy used heavy artillery within the clashes, in response to ANF, a information company near the separatists.

Douberdani mentioned the Yazidis have been refusing calls for to drag out of Sinjar and for “the withdrawal of foreign agents”, a reference to the PKK.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad, a Yazidi enslaved for months by ISIS group extremists who brutalised her group in 2014, known as for an finish to the violence.

“After years of displacement, recent returnees are once again forced to flee their homes due to current armed clashes in Sinjar. I call on the international community to intervene & work with the Iraqi government to resolve the region’s ongoing security issues & protect civilians,” she tweeted.

The Sinjar area can be a frequent goal of Turkish air strikes on rear bases of the PKK. Last August, eight folks have been killed in a Turkish strike on a Sinjar clinic that was treating a PKK member.

To the northeast of Sinjar, Ankara final month launched a recent navy offensive in Iraqi Kurdistan in opposition to the PKK.

