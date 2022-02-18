Iraqis queue for petrol in Mosul amid shortages

Motorists in Iraq’s important northern metropolis of Mosul queued for hours on Friday to refill their cars with petrol, with authorities blaming shortages on smuggling to the close by Kurdistan area.

For the previous week, lengthy strains have fashioned at petrol stations in Mosul and the remainder of Nineveh province, AFP journalists reported.

Soldiers have been deployed in some stations to comprise any violence, as tempers flared amongst motorists over the petrol scarcity.

“Our lives are made of waiting in line. It has become a routine,” taxi driver Abdel Khaliq al-Mousalli complained.

Shortages are frequent in Nineveh, the place petrol is backed by the federal authorities and sells at round 500 Iraqi dinars per liter (0.33 US cents).

But within the neighboring Kurdish autonomous area, petrol prices twice as a lot.

Nineveh governor Nejm al-Jibbouri stated on Thursday that “information” recommended that the petrol scarcity is because of “smuggling.”

He informed an area tv community that he had instructed safety forces to “tighten checks at checkpoints to prevent petrol from leaving the province.”

Nineveh obtained greater than two million liters of petrol a day, “the highest amount after Baghdad”, Ihsan Mussa Ghanem, deputy head of the Iraqi company in command of distributing petroleum merchandise, informed AFP.

He stated there was a “flow of fuel from areas where it is cheaper, in Nineveh province, to areas where it is more expensive, in Kurdistan.”

“The price of oil in Kurdistan is 40 percent higher that in other provinces and that has put pressure on Nineveh, with many Kurdistan residents coming here to fill up,” he added.

Iraq is the second largest producer within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. The practically 3.5 million barrels per day exported by the nation account for greater than 90 p.c of its revenue.

