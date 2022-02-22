Ireland and UAE qualify for T20 World Cup

The line-up for this yr’s T20 World Cup in Australia has neared completion after Ireland and United Arab Emirates gained their semi-final matches in world qualifier A.

A dozen groups certified robotically by reaching the Super 12 part of the 2021 T20 World Cup final November.

The remaining 4 are to come back via two qualifying processes, the primary of which concluded in Muscat, Oman on Tuesday.

UAE defeated Nepal simply, scoring 7-157 of their 20 overs earlier than bowling out Nepal for 107. Muhammad Waseem made 70 for UAE then Ahmed Riza took 5 Nepal wickets for 19 to finish a 68-run victory.

Ireland’s success was virtually as serene, Andrew Balbirnie’s males beating the hosts by 56 runs.

Gareth Delany top-scored with 47 in 32 balls as Ireland made 7-165 from their 20 overs. The off-spin of Simi Singh then claimed three for 20 as Oman had been dismissed for 109. Andy McBrine scored 36 from 21 balls with the bat earlier than taking two for twenty-four with the ball.

Ireland and UAE will meet in a ultimate on Thursday however for each the principle prize has already been achieved.

The Irish can be making their seventh straight look within the T20 World Cup, having solely missed the inaugural version in 2007. The UAE’s solely earlier qualification was in 2014.

Global qualifier A will happen in Zimbabwe in July. The hosts can be joined by Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Hong Kong, Jersey, Singapore, Uganda and USA.

The most important event can be held in Australia in October and November.