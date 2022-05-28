Ireland, Mexico confirm first cases of monkeypox

Ireland has confirmed its first case of monkeypox, the nation’s well being company mentioned on Saturday.

A separate suspected case can be being investigated and take a look at outcomes are awaited, the Health Service Executive (HSE) mentioned in a press release.

Also on Saturday, well being officers in Mexico confirmed the nation’s first recognized case of monkeypox, in a 50-year-old US resident being handled in Mexico City.

The man, a everlasting resident of New York City, “was probably infected in the Netherlands,” Hugo Lopez-Gatell, an undersecretary of well being, mentioned on Twitter.

“Fortunately, he is stable and in preventive isolation,” Lopez-Gatell mentioned. “We hope he will recover without complications.”

He supplied no info on the affected person’s attainable contacts with different folks.

On Friday, well being authorities in Argentina confirmed the primary two recognized instances of the illness wherever in Latin America – these of a 40-year-old man who had returned to Argentina from Spain, and of a Spaniard who was visiting Buenos Aires.

The two instances apparently had been unconnected.

The monkeypox virus may be transmitted to people by contaminated animals. Person-to-person transmission is feasible however uncommon.

Monkeypox was first detected within the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1970 and is taken into account endemic in round a dozen African international locations.

Its look in non-endemic international locations has anxious specialists, though these instances reported up to now have been largely gentle and there have been no deaths.

There have been at the least a half-dozen confirmed or suspected instances within the US.

