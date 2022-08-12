Ireland Take 2-0 T20 Series Lead Over Afghanistan | Cricket News

Ireland took a 2-0 lead over Afghanistan in a best-of-five T20 sequence after George Dockrell‘s 25 not out noticed the hosts dwelling for a five-wicket win in Belfast on Thursday. Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi selected to bat first after profitable the toss, however the vacationers left themselves an excessive amount of to do with the ball after posting simply 122-8 from their 20 overs. Hashmatullah Shahidi high scored with 36 as Josh Little, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher and Gareth Delany every took two wickets.

Ireland had misplaced eight successive T20 internationals previous to the sequence opener on Tuesday, however regarded set to cruise dwelling due to captain Andy Balbirnie‘s 46.

However, the lack of three wickets for 14 runs gave Afghanistan hope till Dockrell’s 19-ball cameo bought Ireland over the road with an over to spare.

The hosts can seal the sequence when the 2 sides meet once more on Friday within the Northern Irish capital.