Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I: Ireland vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head Records and Stats

Ireland has made a concrete begin of their five-match T20 International collection in opposition to Afghanistan. After coming off a collection of disappointing outcomes on residence soil, the hosts bounced again nicely to clinch the primary T20I with a assured 7-wicket win. Both groups will now sq. off for the second recreation, which is slated to be held tomorrow at Belfast’s Civil Service Cricket Club at 8:00 PM IST. Though their earlier encounters noticed Afghanistan successful a lot of the video games, the brand new Irish brigade appears desperate to reverse the state of affairs.

In the final assembly, the Andrew Balbirnie-led facet outplayed the guests in each division. Batting first, Afghanistan posted 168 runs on the scoreboard powered by opener Usman Ghani’s 42-ball 59. Barry McCarthy’s three-wicket haul in opposition to the guests was undoubtedly a deal with to look at.

In response, Ireland pulled off a fantastic begin to the chase as skipper Andrew Balbirnie scored 51 runs. Wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker additionally breached the 50-run mark and made the duty simple for the remaining batters. In the latter half of Ireland’s innings, Harry Tector continued the present. He registered a quickfire 15-ball 25 to take his facet residence. Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan didn’t ship something important.

The upcoming conflict shall be an thrilling one as Ireland will look to additional their lead whereas Afghanistan will attempt to put up a powerful competitors in entrance of the hosts.

Ireland vs Afghanistan T20I Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 19

Ireland: 05

Afghanistan: 14

No Result: 00

Ireland vs Afghanistan Previous T20 International:

In the final conflict between these two sides, Ireland beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets on the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast on 9 August 2022.

Last 5 T20 International Results:

Ireland gained by 7 wickets.

Match tied however Ireland gained the one-over eliminator.

Afghanistan gained by 21 runs.

Afghanistan gained by 11 runs. (D/L Method)

Afghanistan gained by 32 runs.

Possible Playing XIs:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c),Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Joshua Little. Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai,Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq.

